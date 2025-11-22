Navi Mumbai News: MNS Leader Amit Thackeray To Visit Nerul On Sunday To Pay Tribute At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue; Will Accept Police Notice In Related Case

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray | X - @amitrthackeray

Navi Mumbai, Nov 22: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray will visit Nerul, Navi Mumbai on Sunday to pay tribute at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sector 1.

Thackeray to Arrive at Vashi Toll Plaza at 10:30 am

According to party officials, Thackeray will arrive at the Vashi Toll Plaza at 10:30 am and reach the Shivaji Maharaj Chowk near SIES College, Nerul at 11 am to offer his respects at the memorial. " the statue remained covered and neglected for nearly four months before being recently unveiled by our leader ," said a party worker.

MNS Leader to Visit Nerul Police Station at Noon

He is also scheduled to visit the Nerul Police Station at 12 pm to accept a notice issued in connection with the statue-related case. Large numbers of MNS workers and office-bearers are expected to gather during his visit, city secretary Sachin Kadam said. The party has invited media personnel to cover the event.

