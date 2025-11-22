 Navi Mumbai News: MNS Leader Amit Thackeray To Visit Nerul On Sunday To Pay Tribute At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue; Will Accept Police Notice In Related Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: MNS Leader Amit Thackeray To Visit Nerul On Sunday To Pay Tribute At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue; Will Accept Police Notice In Related Case

Navi Mumbai News: MNS Leader Amit Thackeray To Visit Nerul On Sunday To Pay Tribute At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue; Will Accept Police Notice In Related Case

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray will visit Nerul, Navi Mumbai on Sunday to pay tribute at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sector 1. Thackeray will arrive at the Vashi Toll Plaza at 10:30 am and reach the Shivaji Maharaj Chowk near SIES College, Nerul at 11 am to offer his respects at the memorial.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray | X - @amitrthackeray

Navi Mumbai, Nov 22: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray will visit Nerul, Navi Mumbai on Sunday to pay tribute at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sector 1.

Thackeray to Arrive at Vashi Toll Plaza at 10:30 am

According to party officials, Thackeray will arrive at the Vashi Toll Plaza at 10:30 am and reach the Shivaji Maharaj Chowk near SIES College, Nerul at 11 am to offer his respects at the memorial. " the statue remained covered and neglected for nearly four months before being recently unveiled by our leader ," said a party worker.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s Bhangar Wadi; Police Register ADR
Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s Bhangar Wadi; Police Register ADR
Mumbai Crime: Blinkit Delivery Agent Booked For Sending Obscene WhatsApp Messages To Byculla Woman; Threats Alleged
Mumbai Crime: Blinkit Delivery Agent Booked For Sending Obscene WhatsApp Messages To Byculla Woman; Threats Alleged
'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20
'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20
Mumbai News: 2 Major Slum Fires In Dharavi And Borivali; Harbour Line Services Hit, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: 2 Major Slum Fires In Dharavi And Borivali; Harbour Line Services Hit, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Read Also
MNS Leader Amit Thackeray To Visit Nerul Police Station On November 23 Over Statue Unveiling Notice
article-image

MNS Leader to Visit Nerul Police Station at Noon

He is also scheduled to visit the Nerul Police Station at 12 pm to accept a notice issued in connection with the statue-related case. Large numbers of MNS workers and office-bearers are expected to gather during his visit, city secretary Sachin Kadam said. The party has invited media personnel to cover the event.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s...

Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s...

Mumbai Crime: Blinkit Delivery Agent Booked For Sending Obscene WhatsApp Messages To Byculla Woman;...

Mumbai Crime: Blinkit Delivery Agent Booked For Sending Obscene WhatsApp Messages To Byculla Woman;...

Mumbai News: 2 Major Slum Fires In Dharavi And Borivali; Harbour Line Services Hit, No Injuries...

Mumbai News: 2 Major Slum Fires In Dharavi And Borivali; Harbour Line Services Hit, No Injuries...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Accelerates Road Repairs In Kalamboli, Kharghar, Taloja And Kamothe...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Accelerates Road Repairs In Kalamboli, Kharghar, Taloja And Kamothe...

Navi Mumbai News: MNS Leader Amit Thackeray To Visit Nerul On Sunday To Pay Tribute At Chhatrapati...

Navi Mumbai News: MNS Leader Amit Thackeray To Visit Nerul On Sunday To Pay Tribute At Chhatrapati...