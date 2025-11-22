 Panvel Municipal Corporation Accelerates Road Repairs In Kalamboli, Kharghar, Taloja And Kamothe After On-Ground Inspection By Additional Commissioner
Panvel Municipal Corporation Accelerates Road Repairs In Kalamboli, Kharghar, Taloja And Kamothe After On-Ground Inspection By Additional Commissioner

Road repair works in Kalamboli and adjoining nodes of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) received a push on Saturday after Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete conducted an on-ground inspection, directing officials to accelerate the ongoing repairs aimed at providing immediate relief to citizens.

article-image
PMC speeds up road repairs after an on-site review by Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete | File Photo

Panvel, Nov 22: Road repair works in Kalamboli and adjoining nodes of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) received a push on Saturday after Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete conducted an on-ground inspection, directing officials to accelerate the ongoing repairs aimed at providing immediate relief to citizens.

Inspection Follows Orders from PMC Chief Mangesh Chitale

Acting on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale—who had recently ordered swift repairs of damaged roads—Shete reviewed multiple stretches in the Kalamboli ward and instructed engineers and contractors to ensure faster execution.

Engineers and Contractors Directed to Speed Up Work

Senior PMC officials, junior engineers, contractors and field staff accompanied the Additional Commissioner during the inspection. Shete also took stock of the status of road repair projects across all four municipal wards.

Restoration Work Underway on a War Footing

According to civic officials, road restoration work is currently underway on a war footing under the guidance of City Engineer Sanjay Katekar and Executive Engineer Sudhir Salunkhe, with junior engineers supervising the operations at the ground level.

Major Stretches Witness Rapid Progress

Major stretches where work is progressing rapidly include Kalamboli’s Sector 15 and Sector 13; Kharghar’s Sector 12 and Sector 7; Kopra Bridge; Khutookbandhan village; Taloja Phase 1; D-Mart Road; New Panvel Shiva Complex; and Kamothe’s Sector 35 near Kailas Tower.

Efforts Expected to Ease Commuter Inconvenience

PMC officials said the intensified efforts are expected to ease commuter inconvenience significantly over the coming days.

