Panvel Municipal Corporation Releases Preliminary Ward-Wise Voters’ List For 2025 Elections | PTI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced the preliminary ward-wise voters’ list for the upcoming 2025 general elections.

The announcement was made following directives from the State Election Commission, with Commissioner Mangesh Chitale issuing an official circular on November 20 outlining the complete election-related schedule.

As part of the process, citizens have been invited to review the draft voters’ list and submit objections or corrections within the stipulated time frame and in the prescribed format.

According to the schedule:

The preliminary voters’ list was published on November 20, 2025.

The last date to file objections and suggestions is November 27, 2025.

Final ward-wise voters’ lists will be approved and published on December 5, 2025, after addressing all objections.

The list of polling station locations will be released on December 8, 2025.

Polling station–wise voters’ lists will be published on December 12, 2025.

The draft lists have been made available for public inspection at designated ward committee offices across Navade, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, and Panvel, covering Wards 1 to 20. They can also be accessed online on the official website of the municipal corporation.

Residents with objections or suggestions regarding the draft lists must submit them at the respective ward offices or at the PMC headquarters between November 20 and 27, during office hours. The corporation clarified that objections must be filed only in the prescribed formats available at the headquarters, ward offices, and the official website.

PMC has also stated that bulk or consolidated objections will not be accepted and that submissions made after the deadline will be rejected. Citizens have been urged to adhere to the guidelines to ensure accurate and updated electoral rolls for the forthcoming elections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/