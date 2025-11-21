Mumbai Politics: Congress Signals Solo Fight As Sharad Pawar Pushes For MNS Entry Into MVA Ahead Of BMC Polls |

Political equations around the upcoming BMC elections are rapidly shifting. While the alliance between the Thackeray brothers appears almost certain, the Congress continues to resist joining hands with the MNS indicating it may contest the elections independently unless its conditions are met. Sources indicate that NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar is strongly supportive of bringing the MNS into the MVA alliance.

Pawar Questions Congress’ “Contradiction”

Recently, a delegation of Mumbai Congress leaders met Pawar at his residence to discuss the BMC elections. During the meeting, Pawar reportedly questioned the Congress leadership’s contradictory position: if the party was willing to share space with the MNS during the morcha against alleged vote theft and errors in the voters’ list, why is it now reluctant to contest the civic polls together? Pawar is believed to have conveyed his preference for a united MVA fight in Mumbai.

Congress May Revisit Stand But Only Without MNS

Political sources say the Congress may review its solo-fight stance only if the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) parts ways with the MNS. However, this scenario appears unlikely, as Uddhav Thackeray is actively working to bring Raj Thackeray on board to avoid a split in opposition votes.

Sapkal Clarifies: “Morcha Was Not an MVA Event”

Meanwhile, Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal clarified on Friday that the earlier morcha against alleged vote theft should not be interpreted as an MVA programme.

“It was an all-party morcha, not an MVA morcha. MNS joined it as part of a broader protest. Alliances cannot be judged on that basis,” he said. Sapkal added that the final decision on alliances would be taken after inputs from local Congress leaders.

Congress Firm on Conditions; Next Talks With Uddhav Awaited

Inside sources reveal that while the Congress had earlier announced its decision to contest independently, it may revisit the idea if the MNS is excluded. However, if the MNS remains part of the alliance proposal, Congress leaders insist they will not compromise, and any reconsideration will come with strict conditions.

Before finalising its stand, the Congress is expected to hold another round of talks with Uddhav Thackeray. However, the party leadership remains clear: it will not accept MNS’s inclusion in the MVA under any circumstances.