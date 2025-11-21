No ‘Conversion’ At Andheri Station: GRP Clarifies Viral Video Shows Meditation Lesson |

Mumbai: A video recorded at Andheri railway station has sparked a massive debate on social media after posts on Instagram and other platforms claimed that an elderly man was attempting to ‘convert’ a teenage girl in public. However, the Government Railway Police (GRP) stated that the claims were false and that the video had been misinterpreted.

According to the GRP, the elderly man was teaching the girl Japanese meditation techniques, not performing any religious ritual. Police further clarified that the two knew each other and belonged to the same religion.

Nitin Londhe, senior police inspector, Andheri GRP, stated, “After the video went viral, the girl filed a complaint with the GRP against the person who recorded and circulated the misleading clip. She also requested that the video be deleted. We immediately informed the concerned social media platforms and requested the removal of the video.”

The girl confirmed the police version in her statement, saying that the viral clip had completely misrepresented the situation and damaged her reputation.

The viral video shows the man standing in front of the girl, who is seated on a platform bench with her hands folded and eyes closed. With one hand raised over her head, he appears to be reciting verses, leading some users to claim he was performing religious prayers linked to conversion.

The commuter who filmed the incident confronted the elderly man, questioning why he was carrying out such actions in a public place. In the video, the man, speaking softly and appearing affected by partial facial paralysis, says they were only chanting prayers. The girl looks startled by the sudden intervention, appearing confused as the confrontation escalates.

The commuter then accuses the elderly man of attempting a religious conversion on railway premises. The man firmly replies that he is Hindu and is doing nothing wrong. The commuter argues that such acts should not be performed openly on platforms and warns that the matter may be reported to the police if repeated.

The elderly man explained to the GRP that he was only teaching the girl Japanese meditation techniques. The girl reiterated this, stating that the viral video had grossly misinterpreted the situation and caused unnecessary distress.

