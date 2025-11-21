Mumbai: BMC Steps Up Action In Andheri, Ropes In NGOs To Clear Hawkers & Upgrade Footpaths Ahead Of Civic Polls

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: With civic elections due in early 2026, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified groundwork in Andheri, launching a two-pronged strategy, clearing unauthorised hawkers and upgrading pedestrian infrastructure in the K West ward. The civic body has begun enlisting NGOs and cooperatives to deploy labour for eviction drives, while simultaneously floating multiple tenders aimed at improving walkability and street conditions.

In the past week, the BMC has issued at least four tenders focused on enhancing the pedestrian experience in Andheri. These include remodelling footpaths, installing street furniture and appointing agencies to inspect road conditions and recommend upgrades. Officials said the push is part of a wider effort to make sidewalks safer, smoother and more accessible for the growing number of daily commuters and residents.

The civic body’s decision to rope in NGOs marks a renewed effort to replicate earlier models where non-governmental groups and self-help collectives helped manage parking lots or assisted in waste collection in areas like Kurla, Chembur, Govandi and Andheri. Over the past several days, the BMC, supported by Mumbai Police, conducted extensive eviction drives across Andheri, removing unlicensed hawkers who were occupying key footpaths.

BMC Invites NGOs To Take Eviction Action Against Hawkers

On Monday, a public notice invited NGOs to take eviction action against unauthorised hawkers for a three-month contract running from December 2025 to February 2026. Under the plan, 15 personnel from registered NGOs, worker cooperatives, unemployed services cooperatives, or industrial service collectives will be deployed throughout Andheri. Their mandate includes acting against hawkers operating without licences, those cooking food on the streets, setting up makeshift shops or obstructing pedestrian movement.

The BMC is also pushing ahead with a major footpath revamp. Two tenders floated this week seek third-party technical agencies to inspect roads and prepare detailed suggestions for improving their condition across the K West ward. “This exercise is done before planning infrastructure or resurfacing works. It gives clarity on the current status of roads and helps shortlist areas where immediate upgrades are needed,” a senior civic official said, as quoted by Mid-day.

With rising traffic congestion and shrinking walking spaces, these combined efforts will not only improve everyday mobility for residents but also demonstrate visible governance ahead of the polls. The crackdown on hawkers and preparation for infrastructure upgrades are expected to continue in the coming weeks, as the civic body speeds up pre-election works across the city.

