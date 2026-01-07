 Ideological Showdown: BJP-NCP Alliance Faces Tension Over Savarkar's Ideology
The BJP urged its ally, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, to accept Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s ideology, with IT Minister Ashish Shelar and CM Devendra Fadnavis warning of opposition if the stance is rejected. NCP MLC Amol Mitkari reaffirmed commitment to the Shiv–Shahu–Phule–Ambedkar ideology. The row follows NCP’s criticism of BJP rule in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar | ANI

Mumbai: The BJP on Tuesday sought to put its ally, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, in a tight corner over the ideology of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Information technology minister Ashish Shelar said alliance partners in the Mahayuti government would have to accept Savarkar’s ideology. Shelar said BJP state president Ravindra Chavan had already made it clear that the party follows Savarkar’s ideology and, accordingly, the NCP would have to accept it.

“Our policy is clear. If you come with us, we will work together. If you don’t, we will continue our work. And if you oppose us, we will oppose you too,” Shelar said.

The remarks drew a sharp response from the NCP, with party MLC Amol Mitkari rejecting the push for Savarkar’s ideology and reaffirming the party’s commitment to the Shiv–Shahu–Phule–Ambedkar ideology.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also weighed in. “I don’t see any reason for Ajit Pawar to oppose Savarkar’s ideology. Our stand is clear – we will not tolerate any opposition to Savarkar’s thoughts,” he said.

BMC Elections 2026: Aam Aadmi Party Promises Free Electricity, Water & Affordable Healthcare In...
article-image

The latest row follows Pawar’s remarks on BJP rule in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, where two NCP factions have united to oppose the BJP.

Responding to allegations that his party had selected relatives of local strongmen as candidates, Pawar said he himself had once faced allegations related to the Rs70,000-crore irrigation scam. “Yet I am sharing power with those who accused me, which shows that no one is a criminal until proven guilty,” Pawar said.

