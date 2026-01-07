 Mumbai Crime: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Threatening Women Passengers And Forcing Them To Alight In BKC
BKC Police have arrested a 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly threatening two women passengers and forcing them to get down midway during a ride in Bandra Kurla Complex. The incident, which occurred on December 26, came to light after a video went viral on social media.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:06 AM IST
BKC Police arrest an auto-rickshaw driver after he allegedly threatened two women passengers and forced them to get down mid-journey | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 06: The BKC police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver on December 28 for allegedly threatening two female passengers and forcing them to get down midway through their journey. The incident occurred on December 26.

Video of incident goes viral

The accused has been identified as Sureshkumar Samarbahadur Yadav, 50, a resident of Kurla East. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media around the same time.

Women travelling to BKC event

According to the FIR, the complainant, Hansa Soni, 24, a resident of Mira Road East, works with a private company. On December 26, at around 7.30 pm, she and her friend Jagruti Patil travelled by train from Mira Road station to Bandra to attend an event at Epidillo Concert, Jio Convention Centre, BKC.

Argument begins during auto ride

At around 8.00 pm, they hired an auto-rickshaw (MH 03 DC 1163) from Bandra station to reach the venue. While the two women were talking to each other, the driver allegedly told them to stop talking and asked them to shut their mouths. When Jagruti objected and asked the driver to focus on driving, the situation escalated.

Passengers forced to get down

The driver then stopped the auto near a traffic signal and asked them to get down. When the women protested, saying they could not be dropped in the middle of the road, the driver allegedly threatened them, saying he would call other women to beat them up.

Alleged attempt to hit passenger

Fearing for their safety, Jagruti asked Hansa to get down, and both of them alighted from the rickshaw. As they were getting down, the driver allegedly tried to hit Hansa with the vehicle. He then drove a short distance, stopped, returned, and demanded his fare.

Further abuse alleged

When Jagruti questioned how they could pay him without being dropped at their destination, the driver allegedly abused and threatened them again before leaving the spot.

Mumbai Crime: 61-Year-Old Retired Teacher Cheated Of ₹77 Lakh Over 10 Years, Worli Police Register...
Police action follows complaint

The women later approached the BKC police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR and subsequently arrested the accused.

