Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers | (Representative image/Reuters)

Mumbai: The state government on Tuesday decided to appoint a study group to suggest measures for the rehabilitation of Agniveers who will complete their four-year stint in the Indian Armed Forces this year. The group will examine three key areas: employment opportunities in state and semi-government services, prospects in the private sector, along with training requirements, and financial assistance for self-employment.

The first batch of 2,839 Agniveers will complete their four-year service in October-November this year. As 25% of them will be regularised into the Armed Forces, the remaining 75% will need to be absorbed into government or semi-government services such as the police, forest department, fire brigade, or the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), according to a government resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

Apart from state services, Agniveers may also be recommended for private-sector employment or provided opportunities for self-employment. The study group is headed by Col. (Retd) Deepak Thonge and includes Sq. Leader (Retd) Vidyasagar Korde, Major (Retd) Saeeda Firasat, Lt. General (Retd) R.R. Nimbhorkar, Air Marshal (Retd) Nitin Vaidya, Rear Admiral (Retd) Ashish Kulkarni, and Lt. Commander (Retd) Omkar Kaple, Deputy Director, Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department, who will serve as the member-secretary. The group has been directed to submit its report within three months.

