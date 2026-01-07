 Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers

Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers

The Maharashtra government has formed a study group to recommend rehabilitation measures for Agniveers completing their four-year service this year. The panel, led by Col. (Retd) Deepak Thonge, will explore opportunities in government, semi-government, and private sectors, as well as training and financial assistance for self-employment. The group will submit its report within three months.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 02:07 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers | (Representative image/Reuters)

Mumbai: The state government on Tuesday decided to appoint a study group to suggest measures for the rehabilitation of Agniveers who will complete their four-year stint in the Indian Armed Forces this year. The group will examine three key areas: employment opportunities in state and semi-government services, prospects in the private sector, along with training requirements, and financial assistance for self-employment.

The first batch of 2,839 Agniveers will complete their four-year service in October-November this year. As 25% of them will be regularised into the Armed Forces, the remaining 75% will need to be absorbed into government or semi-government services such as the police, forest department, fire brigade, or the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), according to a government resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Men Staring At Foreign Women Tourists Posing Near Mumbai’s Gateway of India;...
article-image

Apart from state services, Agniveers may also be recommended for private-sector employment or provided opportunities for self-employment. The study group is headed by Col. (Retd) Deepak Thonge and includes Sq. Leader (Retd) Vidyasagar Korde, Major (Retd) Saeeda Firasat, Lt. General (Retd) R.R. Nimbhorkar, Air Marshal (Retd) Nitin Vaidya, Rear Admiral (Retd) Ashish Kulkarni, and Lt. Commander (Retd) Omkar Kaple, Deputy Director, Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department, who will serve as the member-secretary. The group has been directed to submit its report within three months.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Ideological Showdown: BJP-NCP Alliance Faces Tension Over Savarkar's Ideology
Ideological Showdown: BJP-NCP Alliance Faces Tension Over Savarkar's Ideology
Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers
Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra East High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra East High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls
BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ideological Showdown: BJP-NCP Alliance Faces Tension Over Savarkar's Ideology

Ideological Showdown: BJP-NCP Alliance Faces Tension Over Savarkar's Ideology

Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers

Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra East High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra East High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls

BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls

BMC Elections 2026: South Mumbai’s Colaba Ward Sees BJP, Shinde Sena Face-Off

BMC Elections 2026: South Mumbai’s Colaba Ward Sees BJP, Shinde Sena Face-Off