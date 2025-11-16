 Mumbai News: Police Crack Down On Illegal Hawkers, Rickshaw Drivers In Dombivli East
The Ramnagar police in Dombivli East have filed cases against hawkers and rickshaw drivers obstructing busy roads, raising safety and traffic concerns. Despite prior approvals from KDMC, unauthorized hawkers persist, selling items like mobile covers, clothing, and street food, often on footpaths or roadways, leading to public space encroachment issues.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Police Crack Down On Illegal Hawkers, Rickshaw Drivers In Dombivli East | Representational Image

Dombivli: The Ramnagar police in Dombivli East have registered cases against several hawkers and rickshaw drivers who have been causing obstruction on busy roads, residents say. The action comes amid growing concerns about safety, traffic disruption, and encroachment on public spaces.

According to municipal authorities, despite previous clearances by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), some hawkers continue to return and set up stalls without authorization. These vendors, selling items like mobile covers, clothes, and street food (vada pav, Chinese snacks, and pani puri), often operate on pedestrian footpaths or in the middle of the road.

At the same time, rickshaw drivers have been abandoning designated parking zones and instead stopping in the centre of roads, particularly near railway stations and crowded junctions. This creates traffic bottlenecks and makes it difficult for other vehicles to move safely.

The Ramnagar police have filed FIRs against seven to eight people, including hawkers, handcart operators, and rickshaw drivers. Among those booked are individuals identified by the police: a toy seller named Iliyas Ansari, a clothes vendor Vijaykumar Gupta, another vendor Anuj Saroj, and a rickshaw driver Soham Pawar, according to report by Loksatta.

Officials say that some hawkers are using gas cylinders and portable stoves (shegadis) to prepare food on the street, raising serious concerns about public safety.

article-image

Local residents, who have repeatedly raised complaints, welcome the police action. They argue that footpaths and roads belong to everyone and should not be blocked by informal businesses or unregulated rickshaw stops.

For its part, the KDMC has said it is working with the police and its own encroachment removal teams to enforce the law. Officials claim the ongoing efforts are part of a broader push to reclaim public spaces, ease traffic flow, and make streets safer for pedestrians.

