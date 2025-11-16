Mumbai POCSO Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Man With 10 Years Imprisonment For Repeated Sexual Assault Of Teen Relative

Mumbai POCSO Court Sentences 10 Years Imprisonment To 55-Year-Old Man For Repeated Sexual Assault Of Teen Relative | File

Mumbai: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Mumbai has delivered a decisive verdict, sentencing a 55-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the repeated sexual assault of his 15-year-old relative. Special Judge P N Rao, in his ruling released on Saturday, confirmed that the prosecution had established the charges "beyond a reasonable doubt," bringing a measure of justice to the young survivor.

The court’s conviction rested heavily on the reliable and trustworthy testimony of the survivor. Judge Rao powerfully reinforced the legal tenet that a sexual assault survivor's account does not require independent verification for conviction.

The court acknowledged the profound trauma, particularly the gravest assault on February 26, 2018, when the girl was alone as her mother was undergoing dialysis and her father was out of town. The perpetrator not only assaulted her but also issued a chilling threat to murder her parents if she ever disclosed the incident.

The survivor’s courage shone through as she precisely recounted the assault and previous instances where the man had persistently followed her and inappropriately touched her, even after her family moved residences. Her age, verified by school records showing her birth year as 2003, confirmed she was a child of 15 years at the time of the main assault.

The court’s decision was further bolstered by physical evidence, including a ripped green salwar confiscated in February 2018. While the defense attempted to cast doubt by citing "minor" inconsistencies and claiming the case was a fabrication stemming from a ₹85,000 financial dispute, Judge Rao dismissed these arguments. The judge determined the alleged financial claim was "vague" and improbable given the accused's income, ultimately concluding the defense had “not established any likely case” of false implication.

Found guilty under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code, the man was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor and ordered to pay a ₹20,000 fine as compensation to the brave survivor. This sentence sends a clear message about protecting children and prioritizing the voices of those who have suffered abuse.

