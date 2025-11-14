 Uttar Pradesh News: Teacher Cleared Of POCSO Charges As Students Confess To False Complaint
A Bareilly special court acquitted maths teacher Vivek Johri of POCSO charges after three students admitted they had falsely accused him in 2016 out of anger for being scolded for using mobile phones. The court declared him innocent, noting lack of evidence. The students apologised, and Johri expressed relief that the truth had finally prevailed.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Bareilly (UP): A special court has acquitted a teacher, booked under the POCSO Act, after the students who had accused him of molestation eight years ago, admitted to filling a false complaint.

About The Case

The case dates back to April 2016, when three students accused their mathematics teacher, Vivek Johri, of inappropriate behaviour after he scolded them for using mobile phones in class.

A case was lodged under provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at Baradari police station in Bareilly district following a complaint by the students' parents, leading to Johri's arrest and subsequent imprisonment.

article-image

According to Additional District Government Counsel Rajeev Tiwari, Special Judge Debashish Pandey acquitted the teacher on Wednesday, declaring him innocent of all charges. During the trial, the three students admitted before the court that their allegations were fabricated and made in anger after being reprimanded by the teacher.

Advocate Harsh Kumar Agrawal, who represented Johri, said the police had filed a chargesheet despite insufficient evidence. The students' testimony in court revealed that they had falsely accused their teacher out of resentment. Expressing remorse, they apologised before the judge.

After being acquitted, Vivek Johri chose not to comment on the ordeal, only saying that he was relieved that truth had prevailed.

