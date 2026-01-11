Kannada Mitraru UAE: PM Modi's Kannada School Mention In Mann Ki Baat Moves Dubai diaspora | IANS

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recognition of the efforts of the 'Kannada Mitraru U.A.E' in establishing and successfully running a school in Dubai, which helps thousands of children learn their mother tongue on foreign soil, has deeply moved Kannada-speaking people in that country, said Shashidhar Nagarajappa, President of the Kannada Patha Shaale Dubai (KPSD) and Karnataka Sangha Dubai

PM Modi recently praised the efforts of Kannada Mitraru U.A.E. for promoting the Kannada language among children of the Indian diaspora by establishing a school in Dubai. Referring to the initiative during his address, the Prime Minister said Kannada is a matter of pride and lauded the KPSD for teaching thousands of children to read, write, and speak the language abroad.

Speaking to IANS, Shashidhar Nagarajappa said the recognition from the Prime Minister was a great honour and an emotional moment for the entire Kannada community in Dubai. “We never imagined that our efforts would be noticed by the Prime Minister. When PM Modi spoke about Kannada and our school, the whole of Dubai and the UAE celebrated,” he said.

He recalled receiving a call from the Indian Consulate in Dubai seeking details about the Sangha after the Prime Minister’s Office expressed interest in the initiative. “Even then, we did not expect a mention. When ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast, we were holding a review meeting. One of our office-bearers showed us that the Prime Minister has spoken about the Dubai Kannada School. It was an unforgettable moment,” Nagarajappa said.

Following the mention, congratulatory messages poured in from across the world. “People who had not contacted us for years called to congratulate us. The children were especially thrilled,” he added.

The Dubai Kannada School conducts Kannada classes on Fridays and Saturdays, with around 40 classes held at different time slots. Students are grouped into three levels based on their proficiency. Currently, nearly 1,400 students are enrolled, supported by 19 teachers and around 80 volunteers with office-bearers Vice President Siddalingesh B.R., General Secretary Sunil Gavaskar, Joint Secretary Shashidhar Mundaragi and Treasurer Nagaraj Rao, all working without remuneration.

Nagarajappa said the initiative began in 2014 after discussions with community leaders across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates. Though earlier attempts were made by organisations such as Karnataka Sangha Dubai and other groups, the present effort took shape with structured classrooms, trained teachers, and a formal syllabus supported by the Kannada Development Authority.

The school was formally launched on November 1 (Kannada Rajyotsava Day) 2014, with examinations, parent-teacher meetings, and concluding ceremonies held during major festivals every year to date. During the Covid-19 pandemic, classes were shifted online, leading to a sharp increase in student enrolment.

The Dubai Kannada Patha Shaale also honours individuals contributing to the preservation of Kannada by conferring the Kannada Mitra Award. “This initiative is driven purely by love for the language. We neither take nor give money. Preserving Kannada for future generations is our responsibility,” Nagarajappa said.

He urged the Karnataka government not to shut down Kannada-medium schools, even if student numbers are low, stressing that preserving language is essential for the growth and identity of the state.

Nagarajappa noted that NRI Forum Chairman Praveen Kumar Shetty and Mohan Narasimha Murthy are patrons, while Frank Fernandes and Mohammad E. Mulooru serve as advisors. “The initiative is run by representatives from all cultures and backgrounds,” he said.

“There is no precedent of a Prime Minister speaking about the Kannada language, that too in the context of NRIs. Messages of congratulations poured in, and the media highlighted the news the next day. It felt like a dream. The children were extremely happy,” he added.

He said the Consulate General’s office later invited the Sangha for an interaction, during which officials spoke to children about their Kannada language skills. “Our children in Dubai speak Kannada well and score good marks,” he said.

Speaking about the initial efforts, Nagarajappa said the Kannada-speaking population in Dubai is significant, as the city is a major commercial hub of the UAE. “In 2014, we invited community leaders and urged them to send their children to learn Kannada. There was strong support from both Dubai and other states of the UAE,” he said.

He recalled that earlier efforts by Karnataka Sangha Dubai in 1989 and other groups later could not be sustained for the long term. “We took responsibility, and children came forward to attend classes. New teaching methods were adopted to generate interest,” he said.

He added that he has lived in Dubai for 24 years and has been working with his wife, Roopa Shashidhar, as head of the teaching team and other like-minded teams for the past 12 years to promote Kannada education among children who were fluent in other languages but disconnected from their mother tongue.

“We started an organisation called ‘Kannada Mitraru (Kannada Friends)' 12 years ago. Every child has the right to learn their mother tongue. We created awareness among parents and encouraged them to enrol their children in Kannada classes,” he said.

He said the organisation follows the principle of neither accepting nor giving money. “This is about our mother tongue, and it is our duty to pass it on to future generations."

