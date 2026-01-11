Uttar Pradesh: 42-Year-Old School Teacher Writes To PM Modi Praising LPG Delivery In State; Prime Minister Responds | File Pic

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): A 42-year-old school teacher has been left overjoyed in this Uttar Pradesh district after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to a letter she wrote to him praising the improved delivery of LPG cylinders in the state, sources said.

Aruna Sri, a resident of Rajajipuram who teaches in the Don Bosco School, said she wrote to the prime minister last December after receiving a refilled LPG cylinder within just 15 minutes of making a call.

"I was surprised to find that things have become so smooth due to the efforts of the government. The delivery boy handed me the refilled cylinder within just 15 minutes of the call," she told PTI.

"Filled with joy and emotions, I wrote to the prime minister, thanking him for making our lives so much easier and convenient," Aruna said.

Read Also From Khalsa College To Toronto: Educational Qualification Of Viral WPL 2026 Presenter Yesha Sagar

She was delighted when the prime minister responded to her letter and shared detailed information about the various government schemes aimed at women's empowerment.

Aruna, a postgraduate in three subjects, recalled how difficult it was to get an LPG connection or have a cylinder delivered during her childhood days.

"My brothers used to take me to the LPG godown in far-away Naurangabad because, as a girl, I could stand in a separate queue, which made the process somewhat easier," she said.

Aruna added that with the digitisation of services, there has been a noticeable improvement in the quality of service delivery. "All credit goes to our prime minister and his government," she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)