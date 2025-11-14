‘Fake NCERT Books Sold At Discounted Rates’: CBSE Warns Parents And Students; Check Where To Buy Original Textbooks

CBSE Raises Alarm Over Fake NCERT Books | Image: Canva

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a stern advisory to its affiliated schools in the wake of growing complaints of fake NCERT textbooks doing the rounds in the market. The Board has called upon institutions and parents to strictly check the genuinity of textbooks to avoid students using error-riddled fake versions.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that unauthorised book sellers are supplying counterfeit/fake versions of NCERT textbooks at discounted prices. These fake textbooks are of inferior quality and often contain printing and content errors, which may adversely affect the learning experience of students," reads the notification.

Fake Books Flood Market, Posing Risk to Students

The CBSE said it has received reports of unauthorised booksellers offering counterfeit NCERT textbooks at discounted rates. These fake books, the Board stated, are usually printed on poor-quality paper and have factual and printing errors that may have an adverse impact on students’ learning outcomes.

Schools Told to Counsel Parents

In order to limit the spread of such material, CBSE has instructed all schools affiliated with it to inform parents and students to buy only genuine NCERT textbooks. Schools that purchase books in bulk have also been asked to ensure they source them from only verified suppliers notified by CBSE or NCERT.

Where to buy genuine NCERT textbooks?

A list of the authorised channels for purchasing original NCERT books was also released by the Board. These include:

-NCERT Regional Production & Distribution Centres (RPDCs)

-Authorised vendors as listed on the NCERT official website

-NCERT Postal Supply Service available on the NCERT portal

-The official NCERT Amazon storefront

Schools have also been instructed to circulate the information among parents, teachers, and students and to contact their nearest RPDC for support if required.

CBSE Stresses Strict Compliance

Appealing for strict compliance with the advisory, CBSE further reiterated that access to accurate and reliable study material helps in maintaining the sanctity of the teaching-learning processes. The Board warned that the use of counterfeit textbooks could undermine the learning foundation of students across the country.