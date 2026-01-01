CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today At 11 PM; Raise Objections At csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025: The CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 objection window will end on January 1, 2026, according to the National Testing Agency, or NTA. Candidates who took the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam can obtain the answer key by visiting the CSIR UGC NET official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. At 11 p.m. today, the objection window link will be disabled.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Important details

CSIR NET December 2025 Exam Date: December 18, 2025

CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key Release: December 30, 2025

CSIR NET Objection Window: December 30, 2025 to January 1, 2026

CSIR NET Final Answer Key & Result: To be released

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Fees

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key by paying a processing fee of ₹200 per question

The fee must be paid for each question challenged

Payment modes accepted: Credit card, debit card, net banking and UPI

No objection will be accepted without payment of the processing fees

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objection

Candidates might use the procedures listed below to raise their objections:

Step 1: Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in, the CSIR UGC NET's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 objection window link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your answer key will appear after you click publish.

Step 5: Look over the answer key and select the one you wish to object to.

Step 6: Pay the processing charge and upload the paperwork.

Step 7: Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."

Step 8: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to raise the objection



The Answer Key will be updated and used in all candidates' responses if any candidate's challenge is determined to be accurate. The outcome will be prepared and announced using the updated Final Answer Key.

Candidates can visit the CSIR UGC NET official website for further information.