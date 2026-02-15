HR College Moves To Online Lectures After Demolition Drive By BMC; Academic Environment Significantly Disrupted, Vice Chancellor Says

HR College Moves To Online Lectures After Demolition Drive By BMC |

Mumbai: The H.R College of Commerce and Economic, located on DW Road, Churchgate, has turned to online lectures after the demolition drive by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On Saturday, the 'A' ward office undertook the demolition of unauthorised structures in the college building from ground to fifth floor and terrace, including the first floor's library room section.

The BMC had issued notice to the college authorities last week regarding the demolition drive. However, the college authorities claimed the civic officials had promised of action on a holiday so that students are not affected, but undertook the demolition on a working Saturday. "We have turned to online lectures for a couple of days as of now. Day to day college management is not majorly affected as HSC board exams are going on, but the timing of action adversely affected the students, faculty and academic environment," said Dr Hemlata K Bagla, Vice chancellor of HSNC University, under which the college falls.

The action followed a 28 August, 2024 speaking order by the A ward designated officer which mentions that the notice was served to college under section 351 of MMC Act, and a reply and document submitted by Kishu H. Mansukhani (Trustee and Former President) dated 06.08.2024 does not prove the authorization of notice work, hence the work is declare as unauthorized and liable for demolition & prosecution.

"The College has already been actively engaging with the concerned authorities, and the proposal for regularisation has been duly submitted online. We remain committed to working within the framework of law and ensuring that all compliance requirements are appropriately addressed. At the same time, it is important to note that the action undertaken has caused significant disruption to the academic environment. As per the notice, any such action was expected to be carried out on a holiday or a non-working day. Saturday, however, is a working day for the College, and the timing of this action has adversely affected students, faculty, and ongoing academic activities," Dr Bagla said.

Assistant commissioner of BMC A ward, Jaideep More said that the action followed due steps and notice in advance. According to the BMC notice, the college had unauthorized construction of permanent shed adm. 11.73m X 19.34m X 3.73m (ht.) by using asbestos sheet and M.S. Pipes at terrace floor, unauthorized construction of rooms adm. 3.62m X 3.38m X 2.5m (ht.) on Ground floor to 5th floor mid-landing portion by using Brick Masonry, unauthorized construction of mezzanine floor with M.S Ladder adm. 8.81m X 2.88m X 2.1m (ht.)by using M.S Channel at First floor, Library Room, unauthorized construction of mezzanine floor with M.S Ladder & below registrar room adm. 7.11m X 2.36m X 2.1m (ht.) by using M.S Channel at Ground floor.

Dr Bagla added, "We reiterate that the institution's intent has always been guided by academic growth, student welfare, and the development of infrastructure in the larger interest of education. In this context, the institution has consistently sought guidance, support, and cooperation from the concerned authorities to facilitate regularisation of the structures. H.R. College is a premier institution, trusted by generations, including families of many distinguished members of society whose children study here. It is therefore our expectation that such institutions receive constructive support in resolving procedural matters."

"As an institution, we deeply value stakeholder engagement and feedback. However, it is disheartening when adequate support is not extended to a long-standing, reputed educational institution striving to serve the larger public good. We remain committed to constructive dialogue and lawful resolution of the matter," the vice chancellor said.

The order of the BMC also mentions that if the college fails to demolish the unauthorised structures themselves, under section 475-A of M.M.C. Act, the owner/occupied is liable for punishment with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one month but may be extended to one year and with a fine which shall not be less than five thousand rupees but may extend to twenty-five thousand rupees & a daily fine of Rupees Five Hundred for continuous offence.

