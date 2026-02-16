 Bhandup Murder Accused Akhtar Qureshi Still At Large 21 Days After Stabbing Victim 29 Times
One of the main accused in the Bhandup murder case remains absconding 21 days after the killing of Shankarpasad Yadav alias Kalli. Police said six accused have been arrested so far, while the Crime Branch continues to search for Akhtar Qureshi alias Chhotu, who is suspected of being part of the conspiracy behind the fatal attack.

Avadhut Kharade
article-image
Twenty-one days after the brutal murder of 35-year-old Shankarpasad Brahmadev Yadav alias Kalli in Bhandup West, one of the main accused, Akhtar Qureshi alias Chhotu, continues to evade arrest, raising questions over the Crime Branch’s investigation. |

Mumbai: Twenty-one days after the brutal murder of 35-year-old Shankarpasad Brahmadev Yadav alias Kalli in Bhandup West, one of the main accused, Akhtar Qureshi alias Chhotu, continues to evade arrest, raising questions over the Crime Branch’s investigation.

Victim stabbed 29 times in public view

According to the FIR, Kalli, a resident of New Prakash Nagar in Sonapur, Bhandup West, was attacked at around 7.10 pm on January 25 at Tulshet Pada. The assailants allegedly stabbed him 29 times with sharp weapons in full public view, killing him on the spot.

The Bhandup police have registered a murder case against Tasavvar Ali Anwar Ali Qureshi alias Lala, Arman Malik Shaikh alias Aru, Zahid Shaikh alias Jabba, Pramod Kisan Warangane alias Pamya, Akhtar Qureshi alias Chhotu, Anwar Shaikh alias Photu and Taufiq Qureshi alias Taka. The Crime Branch is conducting further investigation.

Six arrested, one still missing

Within 12 hours of the incident, the Crime Branch arrested three accused while the Bhandup police apprehended three others. The arrested accused are currently in judicial custody. However, Chhotu Qureshi, the younger brother of prime accused Lala, remains at large even three weeks after the incident, prompting concern among local residents.

article-image

As per the FIR, Kalli had an altercation with Chhotu Qureshi in April 2025 after the latter allegedly burst firecrackers in a dangerous manner. Following the dispute, Chhotu was reportedly looking for opportunities to confront Kalli and would allegedly rev vehicles loudly near his residence.

Police suspect that Chhotu was part of the conspiracy to instigate a confrontation that ultimately led to the murder. Despite efforts, he has so far managed to evade the Crime Branch.

