Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch To Send Threatening Voice Notes To FSL, Seek Harry Boxer's Voice Samples

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch is set to send both voice notes to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. To verify the authenticity of the voice, the Crime Branch will seek original voice samples of Harry Boxer from the Rajasthan Police.

New threat to Ranveer Singh surfaces

On February 1, at around 12:45 am, after shots were fired outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, a Facebook post claiming responsibility for the attack went viral the same day. Shortly thereafter, a WhatsApp voice note containing a similar message also surfaced online. Recently, another WhatsApp voice note allegedly threatening actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty has surfaced, with claims that it was sent by Harry Boxer.

Since Harry Boxer is reportedly a native of Rajasthan, investigators believe that the Rajasthan Police may possess his original voice samples. The FSL will then examine whether the original voice samples match the voice heard in the viral WhatsApp recordings.

Crime Branch recreates scooty journey

In the firing case outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the Mumbai Crime Branch has recreated the entire sequence of events involving the transportation of a scooty from Pune to Mumbai.

During the scene recreation, the four accused arrested from Pune Swapnil Sakat, Aditya Gayki, Siddharth Yenpure, and Samarth Pomaji were taken along by the Crime Branch team.

Every step of sequence videographed

According to sources, investigators recreated every step of the sequence, beginning with the purchase of the scooty in Pune, transporting it by road to Mumbai, the locations where the accused halted en route, and finally parking the vehicle outside Vile Parle railway station in Mumbai. Throughout the recreation, the Crime Branch team continued questioning the accused and verifying the information provided by them.

The entire exercise was videographed by the Crime Branch, and officials believe it will serve as crucial evidence against the accused in the case.Sources in the Crime Branch revealed that during questioning, the accused stated that after delivering the scooty in Mumbai, the main accused Shubham Lonkar paid them an additional ₹11,000.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had officially stated that the accused received ₹40,000. However, further investigation and interrogation revealed that a total of ₹51,000 was paid. Of this, ₹30,000 was used to purchase the scooty, while ₹21,000 was allegedly retained and spent by the accused.

Custody of sixth accused to be sought

Sources further said that custody of the sixth accused, Pravin Lonkar, will be sought from jail within the next two to three days, as the legal formalities are currently underway.Meanwhile, even two weeks after the incident, the shooter and his accomplice remain absconding, and efforts to trace them are ongoing.

