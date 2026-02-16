Mulund Metro Parapet Collapse: Lapses In Concreting Confirmed; Five In Police Custody Till February 18, 2 Officials Absconding |

Mumbai: In a significant development in the Mulund Metro Line 4 accident, investigators have confirmed that the precast concrete parapet that crashed onto moving vehicles on LBS Road had not been properly concreted or secured, pointing to serious procedural lapses at the construction site. Five key accused have been remanded to police custody till February 18 by a holiday magistrate’s court, while two others remain absconding.

According to the FIR filed by PSI Sunil Namdev Pawar, 33, of the Mulund police station, the incident occurred at around 12.15 pm on February 12, 2026, on LBS Road near the Johnson & Johnson company premises. Upon receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and found that a concrete parapet from the Metro pillar had fallen onto an autorickshaw (MH 04 MT 1349) and a Skoda car (WB02AS1652).

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Ramdhani Babaprasad Yadav, 49, a resident of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, brought dead. The other injured Mahendrapratap Mahadev Yadav, 52, also from Jaunpur; Rajkumar Indraraj Yadav, 45, a resident of Nalasopara East; and Deepa Rahul Ruiya, 42, a resident of Mulund West are undergoing treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the precast concrete parapet had been installed using turnbuckles on the night of February 12, but had not been properly concreted or secured. Investigators alleged that despite being aware of the potential risk to motorists and pedestrians, the concerned officials failed to take adequate safety precautions and left the work incomplete.

Police further stated that the work was carried out without informing Mulund police, the Mulund Traffic Department, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), or any other relevant agency.

Based on the investigation, police registered a case under Sections 105, 110, 324(5), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against seven main accused and other related individuals associated with Milan Road Buildtech, a subcontractor of Reliance-Astaldi JV, and supervisory firm DB Hill LBG.

Read Also Mumbai News: MMRDA Announces Comprehensive Financial Assistance For Metro 4 Victims

Also Watch:

The arrested accused include, Harish Chauhan, Project Director, Kuldeep Sapkal, Project Manager, Saurabh Singh, Deputy Manager, Prashant Bhoir, Supervisor, and Avdhoot Inamdar, Project Manager

They were produced before the holiday magistrate’s court in Dadar East. While police sought seven days’ custody for further investigation, the court granted custody till February 18. Two other officials, including a consultant from DB Hill LBG, are reportedly absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

The investigation into the registered offence is currently underway. Immediately after the incident, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) was informed. A safety audit of the portion of the Metro bridge where the parapet collapsed was subsequently conducted by MMRDA. The affected stretch of road was reopened to traffic only after clearance was granted, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemrajsing Rajput said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/