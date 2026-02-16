 Mumbai Crime: Kanjurmarg Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Murder Accused Within 36 Hours After Chase To Jalna District
Kanjurmarg Police arrested a 26-year-old man within 36 hours of a fatal stabbing in Bhandup East. The accused allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old youth after a verbal altercation and fled to rural Maharashtra. Using technical surveillance and local intelligence, police tracked him to Badnapur in Jalna district and successfully carried out the arrest.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
In a swift operation, the Kanjurmarg police have arrested 26-year-old Rohit Kachru Kharat for the brutal murder of a youth on February 14. |

Mumbai: In a swift operation, the Kanjurmarg police have arrested 26-year-old Rohit Kachru Kharat for the brutal murder of a youth on February 14. The suspect, who had fled to rural Maharashtra after the crime, was tracked down and apprehended in the Badnapur area of Jalna district within 36 hours of the incident.

Verbal spat escalated into fatal stabbing

According to the FIR, the victim, Harsh Tushar Thakur, 23, a resident of Nahur East, was spending time with his friends Omkar Kadam and Nitin Magre near V.K. Krishna Menon College in Bhandup East in the early hours of Saturday. Between 1:15 AM and 1:45 AM, a minor verbal spat escalated into violence when the accused, Rohit Kharat, allegedly pulled out a sharp knife and stabbed Harsh repeatedly.

Witnesses stated that Kharat threatened to kill anyone who tried to intervene before speeding away on his motorcycle. Harsh was rushed to Fortis Hospital, Mulund but was declared dead during treatment.

article-image

Phone was switched off to evade police

Following a complaint by the victim's father, the Kanjurmarg police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation faced an immediate hurdle as the accused switched off his mobile phone and moved between multiple hideouts to evade the police.

Despite the suspect's attempts to stay off the grid, technical surveillance and local intelligence led investigators to Badnapur, Jalna. A specialized police team was dispatched immediately, successfully intercepting and arresting Kharat before he could move to another location.

