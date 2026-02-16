Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Writes To Police, Demands Action Against Contractor

MMRDA Writes To Police, Demands Action Against Contractor |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) in Mulund, seeking registration of an FIR and strict action against the contractor and general consultant following the Metro Line 4 parapet collapse incident.

In a letter dated February 15, 2026, MMRDA informed the police that a precast parapet segment fell from the under-construction Metro Line 4 corridor at around 12.15 pm near on LBS Marg in Mulund (West). The incident resulted in an accident and caused serious injuries to road users.

According to MMRDA’s preliminary assessment, the collapse appears to have occurred due to negligence by the contractor or sub-contractor and inadequate supervision by the general consultant. The authority said a detailed investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause and fix responsibility.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MMRDA stated that stringent action would be taken against the concerned contractor and the general consultant under applicable contractual and statutory provisions. The authority also urged the police to take cognisance of the matter and initiate legal action, including registration of an FIR, under relevant provisions of law.

The letter was issued by an assistant engineer from the Metro Line 4 project of MMRDA.

Meanwhile, based on prima facie responsibility and pending the inquiry findings, MMRDA has already imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on the contractor, Rajiv Milan Infra, and Rs 1 crore on the general consultant, a consortium of DB Engineering & Consulting, Hill International Inc and Louis Berger Consulting Private Limited after the mishap. Further action, including blacklisting and contractual remedies, will be considered after the inquiry concludes, MMRDA said.