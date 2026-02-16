Ghatkopar Man Dies After 9-Day Battle For Life Following Minor-Driven SUV Crash In Vidyavihar |

Mumbai: A serious late-night road accident was reported from the Vidyavihar area after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor, rammed into a scooter, leaving a Ghatkopar-based couple critically injured. In a tragic development, Dhrumil Patel, who had been battling for his life for nine days, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Sunday. He had been on ventilator support since the accident.

Parth Mange, a distant relative of the late Dhrumil Patel, speaking to FPJ, said, “I have lost my loved one. He will never come back. But the police and the judicial system must ensure that whoever the culprits are, they receive the strictest possible punishment.”

Meanwhile, a PSI from Tilak Nagar Police Station and the Investigating Officer in the case, Lady PSI Pallavi Shisode, declined to comment on the accident.

The condition of his wife, who was also seriously injured in the crash, continues to remain critical, according to her relative. She have several Pelvic bone surgery on hand and leg.Tilak Nagar police have registered an offence against 43-year-old Valji Raja Bhushan, father of a 17-year-old minor who was allegedly driving a car, under Sections 184 and 199 of the Motor Vehicles Act, along with Sections 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A senior police officer stated that further legal action will be taken in accordance with the applicable provisions of law, and additional sections will be invoked in the case.

The incident took place on the night of February 5 near Somaiya College on Tansa Pipeline Road. According to police, Dhrumil Premji Patel (33) and his wife Meenal Patel (32) were returning home on their scooter when the SUV, coming at high speed from the opposite direction, crashed into them. The impact was so severe that both victims were thrown onto the road, sustaining grievous injuries.

They were immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for primary treatment and later shifted to a private facility in Ghatkopar due to the seriousness of their condition. Dhrumil Patel was on ventilator support at Zynova Shalby Hospital and stated to be critical. His wife Meenal has undergone multiple surgeries and continues to be in a critical.

