Mumbai: Odd–Even Parking System Introduced In Powai To Ease Congestion On Key Hiranandani Stretch

Mumbai: In a move aimed at easing traffic congestion and providing relief to motorists, the Mumbai Traffic Police have introduced a temporary odd–even parking system on a key stretch in Powai under the Sakinaka Traffic Division.

According to an official order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Eastern Suburbs, the regulation will apply from the Powai Plaza bus stop to Olympia Junction and from D-Mart Circle to the Eden Garden entry gate. The order has come into effect from February 13 and will remain in force until May 14, 2026.

Details On The Decision

Traffic officials stated that the decision was taken after repeated complaints about heavy roadside parking in the area, which was causing severe congestion and obstructing the movement of emergency vehicles. The stretch, which witnesses high footfall due to banks, commercial establishments and residential complexes in Hiranandani Gardens, had become particularly problematic during peak hours.

Odd–Even Parking System

Under the new arrangement, vehicles will be allowed to park on only one side of the road, depending on the date. On even-numbered dates, parking will be permitted on the left side of the road, while on odd-numbered dates, vehicles can be parked on the right side. The order also prohibits the parking of heavy vehicles on the affected stretch.

Officials described the measure as a temporary traffic-management solution intended to bring balance between enforcement and the practical needs of residents and visitors. The system is expected to reduce congestion while allowing limited, regulated parking in the busy commercial and residential zone.

The traffic police are likely to review the arrangement after the trial period and decide on further steps based on traffic conditions and public response.

