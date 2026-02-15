 Mumbai News: MMRDA Announces Comprehensive Financial Assistance For Metro 4 Victims
MMRDA has announced a comprehensive financial assistance package following a fatal incident. The deceased’s family will receive ₹5 lakh ex-gratia from the Maharashtra government, ₹15 lakh from MMRDA, and ₹15–20 lakh insurance compensation. Medical costs of the injured will be fully covered by the Authority.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: In the wake of the unfortunate incident, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced a comprehensive financial assistance framework in accordance with applicable Government norms, approved provisions, and contractual obligations.

As an immediate measure, admissible financial assistance and compensation shall be extended to the family of the deceased as per the following structure:

1. Ex-gratia assistance from the Government of Maharashtra – Rs 5 lakh, as per declared Government norms.

2. Financial assistance from MMRDA – Rs 15 lakh, in accordance with approved provisions.

3. Insurance compensation – Approximately Rs 15–20 lakh, to be assessed, determined, and disbursed in accordance with applicable policy terms, statutory provisions, and prescribed assessment procedures.

With regard to the injured persons- the entire cost of medical treatment — including hospitalisation, procedures, medicines, rehabilitation, and follow-up care — shall be borne by MMRDA. In addition, compensation to the injured shall be extended in accordance with applicable policy terms and the contractual provisions governing the Metro project works.

article-image

MMRDA official said, “ We deeply regrets this tragic incident and stands firmly with the affected family and injured citizens. We are committed to extending all admissible financial assistance in accordance with Government norms and contractual provisions. The Authority will ensure that every eligible amount is processed expeditiously, with full institutional responsibility and transparency.”

It furthermore ensured that all admissible amounts are processed on priority. Necessary coordination with Government departments, contractors, insurance agencies, and other concerned authorities is being undertaken to avoid any procedural delay.

The Authority reiterates its unwavering commitment to public safety, contractual compliance, and responsible infrastructure governance.

