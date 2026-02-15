 Mumbai News: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha Claims He Flagged Metro Line 4 Lapses Before Fatal Collapse
BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha alleged he had flagged serious lapses by contractor Rajiv Milan Infra over a month ago and sought termination before a fatal Metro Line 4 parapet collapse in Mulund. One person died and four were injured. MMRDA has imposed penalties pending inquiry.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha Claims He Flagged Metro Line 4 Lapses Before Fatal Collapse | File/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha on Saturday said he had flagged serious lapses in the work of the contractor’s of Rajiv Milan Infra, involved in the Metro Line 4 project more than a month ago and had formally sought termination of the firm, but no action was taken before the fatal cement parapet segment collapse mishap.

Kotecha said he had visited the project site around one-and-a-half months ago along with officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where he pointed out multiple deficiencies in the contractor’s work. He claimed the contractor’s work had been red-flagged and that photographic evidence and written communication were submitted to authorities seeking termination of the firm.

“Despite this, no action was taken until the accident happened,” Kotecha alleged, adding that officials remained silent when he questioned why action was not initiated despite the lapses being flagged.

He further alleged that no MMRDA officials reached the accident site for nearly three-and-a-half hours after the incident, following which he personally informed MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee. Kotecha said the commissioner expressed shock and immediately directed the additional metropolitan commissioner to visit the spot, while assuring strict action against those found guilty.

After the incident MMRDA based on prima facie responsibility and pending the inquiry findings, has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on the contractor, Rajiv Milan Infra, and Rs 1 crore on the general consultant, a consortium of DB Engineering & Consulting, Hill International Inc and Louis Berger Consulting Private Limited. Further action, including blacklisting and contractual remedies, will be considered after the inquiry concludes.

The incident occurred around 12.15 pm on Saturday near Pier P196 of the under-construction Metro Line 4 corridor (Wadala–Kasarvadavali), close to the Mulund Fire Station, when a cement parapet segment collapsed from a height onto a moving auto-rickshaw and a car. Four people were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where one later died due to injuries. The remaining injured are under medical supervision.

MMRDA has constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by Basavraj M. Bhadragond, Director (Projects), to probe the cause of the parapet segment collapse. The committee will examine construction methodology, quality control systems, supervision mechanisms, contractor compliance and third-party oversight processes, and has been asked to submit a report on priority.

As an immediate precautionary measure, construction activity at the affected stretch has been temporarily halted.

