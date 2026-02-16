Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closed Near Marol In Andheri East Until May 31; Check Diversion Route Here

Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closed Near Marol In Andheri East Until May 31; Check Diverted Route Here |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a temporary road closure in Andheri East due to concretisation, repair work, and the construction of drains from Marol Maroshi Road to Radisson Blu Hotel, Vijayanagar Bridge. Due to this, traffic movement will remain closed to all types of vehicles from Lok Bharati Junction on Marol Maroshi Road to Marol Naka.

According to an official order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Eastern Suburbs, Pradeep Chavan, this stretch will remain closed until May 31. According to the official notification, “The road from Marol Maroshi Road to Radisson Blu Hotel, Vijayanagar Bridge, Andheri East, Mumbai, is going to be concretised and repaired, and drains will be constructed. It is necessary to divert traffic from Lok Bharati Junction to Marol Naka through an alternative route.”

Alternate Route

Vehicles heading towards Marol Naka can take a left turn from Lok Bharati Junction and then take a right turn onto Makhwana Road to reach their desired destination.

Meanwhile, in another road closure notification by the Mumbai Traffic Police, the entire Jagannath Bhatankar Road is set to remain closed for movement for about three months. In an official notification, it was stated that the road will remain closed for vehicles from February 14 until May 2026. The restriction comes due to pole construction work on the Jagannath Bhatankar Road for the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector Bridge.

All the vehicles coming from Senapati Bapat Marg South Bound and going towards Bhatankar Marg will proceed to the desired destination via Senapati Bapat Marg - Wadacha Naka - Right Turn - N.M. Joshi Marg - Dhanmill Naka without taking a right turn at Elphinstone Junction.

