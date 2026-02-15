Mumbai News: Chembur Businessman Booked For Drunk Driving After Ramming Car Into Vehicle, Causing Traffic Snarl

A 38-year-old businessman from Chembur was booked for drunk driving after he allegedly rammed his speeding car into another vehicle and caused a traffic snarl in Tilak Nagar on Friday night. | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 38-year-old businessman from Chembur was booked for drunk driving after he allegedly rammed his speeding car into another vehicle and caused a traffic snarl in Tilak Nagar on Friday night.

Accused was driving under influence

According to the Tilak Nagar police, the accused, Harshit Bharat Daulat, 38, a resident of Jeevandeep Society in Tilak Nagar, was driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred around 9 pm near Sahakar Junction in Chembur (West).

Police Constable Sanjay Dnyaneshwar Nalawade, 40, who lodged the complaint on behalf of the police department, said he was on patrol duty when he received a message from the control room about heavy traffic congestion at Sahakar Junction. Upon reaching the spot with a colleague, he noticed a Kia Seltos (MH-46-BU-1010) being driven at high speed in a reckless and negligent manner, swerving dangerously and blocking traffic.

Breath analyser reads 222.2 mg alcohol

The driver, later identified as Daulat, was found in a confused state after stepping out of the vehicle. During questioning, he admitted to consuming alcohol. A breath analyser test conducted by the police allegedly showed an alcohol level of 222.2 mg, far exceeding the permissible limit.

The police took Daulat into custody along with his vehicle and registered an FIR against him under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

Second vehicle also hit, no injuries

During the incident, Daulat’s car also collided with another vehicle (MH-03-CB-0177) approaching from the opposite direction. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

The driver of the other car was travelling to Ambernath with his family at the time of the incident. He said they were fortunate to have escaped unharmed and appealed to motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol or endanger the lives of others. A purported video of his statement has since gone viral on social media.

