Mumbai Traffic Police Launch Three-Month Odd-Even Parking Pilot Project In Powai To Ease Congestion

Mumbai Traffic Police has rolled out a temporary odd–even parking system in Powai, targeting one of the eastern suburb’s most chronic congestion pockets around Hiranandani Gardens.

Pilot project launched in Hiranandani

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pradeep Chavan, came into effect on February 13 and will remain operational until May 14, forming a three-month pilot project under the Sakinaka Traffic Division.

For years, narrow internal roads in Powai’s commercial-residential cluster functioned less as carriageways and more as informal parking bays.

"Ambulances struggled to pass through"

"Office workers, shoppers and delivery vehicles routinely occupied both sides of the street, reducing effective road width to a single moving lane. During peak hours, vehicles often crawled at walking speed, while ambulances and fire engines were frequently forced to wait for motorists to manually clear space.

Under the new system, parking is permitted on only one side of the road depending on the calendar date — vehicles must park on the right on odd dates and on the left on even dates. Heavy vehicles remain barred from parking entirely along the designated stretches" said an official.

According to traffic police, the rule currently applies between Powai Plaza Bus Stop and Olympia Junction, and between D-Mart Circle and the Eden Garden entry gate — corridors that connect residential towers, retail arcades and office complexes, and which witness intense short-duration parking demand throughout the day.

Goal is to ensure emergency access

Traffic officials said the objective is not to eliminate parking but to create a predictable lane for movement and emergency access. Instead of penalising every stop, enforcement will now focus on wrong-side parking and long-duration obstruction.

Residents reported immediate changes in driving conditions over the first weekend, with vehicles able to move without continuous honking. Shop owners also indicated improved footfall, as customers no longer fear instant towing for brief visits.

Wardens deployed to guide drivers

Police teams have begun installing directional signage and deploying wardens to guide motorists unfamiliar with the system. Initial days will emphasise awareness, though violators may still face fines and towing if they block the carriageway.

Authorities will monitor traffic speed, compliance levels and emergency response times during the trial period. If congestion indicators improve, officials indicated the model could be replicated in other mixed-use neighbourhoods where full parking bans have proven impractical.

"The success of the Powai pilot may determine whether odd–even curbside parking becomes a standard tool in the city’s congestion strategy rather than a temporary workaround" said an official.

