Six Suicide Deaths Reported In Vasai-Virar In A Single Day

Six Suicide Deaths Reported In Vasai-Virar In One Day

Vasai-Virar: A wave of shock and concern has gripped the Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate after six individuals reportedly died by suicide on Friday. The victims, who all ended their lives by hanging, include two minors aged 10 and 15, alongside several adults.

Of the six incidents, five occurred within the Vasai-Virar city limits, while one was reported in Bhayandar.

According to preliminary information from police sources, chronic illness and depression are suspected to be the primary drivers behind these tragic decisions. Cases have been registered at various local police stations, and detailed investigations are ongoing.

The deceased have been identified as Bhushan Surve (33), Shambhunath Dubey (50), Zoya Khan (10), Shubhangi Sharma (43), Zahirunnisha Alam (15), Vatsal (23)

The community is particularly shaken by the death of 10-year-old Zoya Khan, a resident of the Wakanpada area in Nalasopara. Zoya was found hanging by a scarf (dupatta) in her home. While her father has filed a formal report with the police, the motive behind such an extreme step by a child remains a mystery, leaving both the family and the neighborhood in a state of profound grief and confusion.

In a separate incident in Vasai's Royal Silent area, 15-year-old Zahirunnisha Alam also ended her life. A Class 9 student, Zahirunnisha had reportedly been struggling with the early morning school schedule and had not attended classes for a month.

According to the police complaint, she was under significant mental stress due to upcoming annual examinations. She took the step while her parents were away from home.

