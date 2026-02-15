Mumbai Airport Taxi Scam: Cab Duo Arrested for Duping Wadala Couple Of ₹3,300 (1,000 Thai Baht) | Representational Image

Mumbai: A couple from Wadala was allegedly duped by two cab drivers shortly after arriving at Mumbai’s international airport. The incident, which took place on February 8, resulted in the accused fleeing with 1,000 Thai Baht (about Rs3,300) from the unsuspecting passengers, far exceeding the Rs400 fare agreed upon.

According to police, Darshan Sawant, 29, a fitness trainer, and his wife Monica exited the terminal at 12.45 pm after returning from a trip to Thailand. As they searched for transport to their residence in Wadala, an unidentified man approached and offered them a taxi. After brief negotiations, they agreed at Rs400 to Wadala Fire Station in Antop Hill.

The man then led them to a taxi and instructed the driver, later identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad, 34, to proceed. Another person, Riyasat Ali Khan, 48, also got into the vehicle with the couple. The alleged fraud unfolded soon after the taxi began moving. A short distance into the journey, Khan instructed Ahmad to stop and demanded immediate payment of Rs400. When Sawant said they did not have Indian currency and offered to pay via Google Pay, Khan refused, insisting on cash. Upon learning that the couple had Thai Baht, Khan suggested they pay 200 Baht and assured them he would return R s200 in exchange.

As Monica opened her wallet, which contained 1,100 Baht, Khan allegedly seized the entire amount. According to police, he removed 1,000 Baht, handed Rs400 to Ahmad, and quickly exited the taxi, leaving the couple to continue their journey. Only after reaching their destination did Monica check her wallet and realise that 1,000 Baht, not the agreed 200, had been taken. After discovering the alleged theft, the Sawants noted the taxi’s registration number and filed a complaint the next day. Acting on their FIR, Sahar police arrested Ahmad and Khan.

Authorities have seized the taxis and initiated proceedings with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to cancel their permits and driving licences. Investigators are also examining whether the duo used similar tactics to target other arriving passengers. The case mirrors another recent incident at the airport. Last month, two cab drivers – Yashraj Yadav alias Pappu, 50, and Mohammad Taufiq Shaikh, 39 – were arrested for allegedly charging a US national $200 for a 400mt ride to a hotel. The accused remain in judicial custody as police continue efforts to curb such practices, particularly those targeting international travellers unfamiliar with local currency.

