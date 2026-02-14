 Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Police Arrest History-Sheeter For Cheating SRA Agent Of ₹57 Lakh Using Fake Police Influence Claims
Dindoshi Police Station arrested a notorious history-sheeter for allegedly duping an SRA liaisoning agent of ₹57 lakh by claiming police influence in a case linked to Bandra Police Station. The accused reportedly threatened the victim when demands were questioned.

Megha Kuchik
Dindoshi Police nab a repeat offender accused of extorting lakhs by posing as a man with high-level police connections | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Dindoshi police on Thursday arrested a notorious history-sheeter for allegedly duping an SRA liaisoning agent of Rs 57 lakh since August 2025. The accused, Munaf Abdul Rehman Lambe alias Baba Khan, 45, has been named in 10 extortion and cheating cases registered across Mumbai, the police said.

Alleged pretext and contact

A police officer said that Khan allegedly fleeced the complainant, Shailesh Santosh, 51, on the pretext of helping him in a case lodged against the latter at the Bandra police station. The officer said the accused contacted Santosh in August 2025, called him to a hotel in Goregaon East and boasted about his “contacts” in the police.

Money and valuables collected

From then onwards till February 9, 2026, Khan took cash, expensive phones and watches worth over Rs 2.4 lakh, totally amounting to Rs 57 lakh.

Threats and complaint

It was further alleged that when asked to fulfil his promise, Khan threatened to implicate Santosh in false cases and even issued death threats, which prompted him to approach the police.

