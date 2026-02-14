Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run

A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered following a minor dispute in Chamunda Nagar, Bhandup East, in the early hours of February 14. |

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered following a minor dispute in Chamunda Nagar, Bhandup East, in the early hours of February 14. The Kanjur Marg police have registered a murder case against the accused, identified as Rohit Kharat, and has launched a detailed investigation.

Victim Harsh Thakur Attacked Near Krishna Menon College

According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 1:15 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. near V.K. Krishna Menon College on Veer Savarkar Marg. The deceased, Harsh Tushar Thakur, a resident of Prashant Sagar Co-operative Housing Society in Nahur East, had gone to the spot along with his friends Omkar and Nitin.

Police said that the accused, Rohit Kharat, a resident of Hanuman Galli in Kanjurmarg East, arrived at the location and allegedly attacked Harsh with a sharp knife with the intention to kill him. When Harsh’s friends attempted to intervene and rescue him, the accused reportedly threatened them with death before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Doctors Declared Him Dead on Arrival

Harsh, who sustained grievous injuries in the attack, was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Tushar Gopinath Thakur, 45, the police have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and initiated further investigation.

