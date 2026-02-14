 Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run

Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run

A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered following a minor dispute in Mumbai’s Bhandup East during the early hours of February 14. Police said the accused attacked the victim with a knife near a college before fleeing on a motorcycle. The injured man was rushed to hospital but declared dead. A murder case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered following a minor dispute in Chamunda Nagar, Bhandup East, in the early hours of February 14. |

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered following a minor dispute in Chamunda Nagar, Bhandup East, in the early hours of February 14. The Kanjur Marg police have registered a murder case against the accused, identified as Rohit Kharat, and has launched a detailed investigation.

Victim Harsh Thakur Attacked Near Krishna Menon College

According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 1:15 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. near V.K. Krishna Menon College on Veer Savarkar Marg. The deceased, Harsh Tushar Thakur, a resident of Prashant Sagar Co-operative Housing Society in Nahur East, had gone to the spot along with his friends Omkar and Nitin.

Police said that the accused, Rohit Kharat, a resident of Hanuman Galli in Kanjurmarg East, arrived at the location and allegedly attacked Harsh with a sharp knife with the intention to kill him. When Harsh’s friends attempted to intervene and rescue him, the accused reportedly threatened them with death before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

FPJ Shorts
India A Vs Pakistan A: High-Stakes Clash At ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 On Feb 15 In Bangkok; Check Details
India A Vs Pakistan A: High-Stakes Clash At ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 On Feb 15 In Bangkok; Check Details
Love Triangle Murder In Govandi: 9 Accused Identified, 8 Arrested; Three Country-Made Pistols Seized
Love Triangle Murder In Govandi: 9 Accused Identified, 8 Arrested; Three Country-Made Pistols Seized
Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run
Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run
Mumbai Doctors Launch Clean Air Forum As AQI Hits 187, Warn Pollution Is A 'Public Health Emergency'
Mumbai Doctors Launch Clean Air Forum As AQI Hits 187, Warn Pollution Is A 'Public Health Emergency'
Read Also
Mumbai Doctors Launch Clean Air Forum As AQI Hits 187, Warn Pollution Is A 'Public Health Emergency'
article-image

Doctors Declared Him Dead on Arrival

Harsh, who sustained grievous injuries in the attack, was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Tushar Gopinath Thakur, 45, the police have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and initiated further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Love Triangle Murder In Govandi: 9 Accused Identified, 8 Arrested; Three Country-Made Pistols Seized
Love Triangle Murder In Govandi: 9 Accused Identified, 8 Arrested; Three Country-Made Pistols Seized
Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run
Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run
Mumbai Doctors Launch Clean Air Forum As AQI Hits 187, Warn Pollution Is A 'Public Health Emergency'
Mumbai Doctors Launch Clean Air Forum As AQI Hits 187, Warn Pollution Is A 'Public Health Emergency'
Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar To Lead BMC's Clean Clean Mumbai League To Improve Mumbai's Ranking In...
Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar To Lead BMC's Clean Clean Mumbai League To Improve Mumbai's Ranking In...
Palghar Crime Unit Nabs 'OBD Star' Thief With 53 Cases; Stolen Swift Recovered From Gujarat Buyer
Palghar Crime Unit Nabs 'OBD Star' Thief With 53 Cases; Stolen Swift Recovered From Gujarat Buyer