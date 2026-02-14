 Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar To Lead BMC's Clean Clean Mumbai League To Improve Mumbai's Ranking In Swacch Bharat Mission
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar inaugurated Andheri’s first flower show, a two-day festival featuring ornamental plants, rare species and floral installations. Organised on the lines of BMC’s annual exhibition, the event is open free to the public. During the launch, BJP MLA Ameet Satam also announced a citywide cleanliness drive titled ‘Mumbai Clean League’.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Bollywood actor and Padma Shri Akshay Kumar on Saturday inaugurated Andheri’s first-ever flower show. |

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and Padma Shri Akshay Kumar on Saturday inaugurated Andheri’s first-ever flower show, modelled on the lines of BMC’s annual exhibition at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo in Byculla.

Two-Day Festival Organised by Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam

The two-day festival, being held on February 14 and 15 from 8am to 9pm, has been initiated by Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam.

Speaking at the inauguration Satam said, "The BMC has also accepted a suggestion given by renowned Kumar under the BJP’s 'Awaaz Mumbaikaranchaa, Sankalp Bhajapcha' campaign to organise a citywide cleanliness competition. The competition, titled ‘Mumbai Clean League’ — will be led by Akshay Kumar. This initiative will help improve Mumbai’s ranking in the Swachh Bharat mission. The cleanliness drive will involve citizen participation across the city. The evaluation process will be conducted by a third-party agency to be appointed by the BMC."

article-image

Floral Replicas of Shivling, Elephant, Peacock Among Key Attractions

Speaking on the Andheri's first flower show, Satam said, "The flower show features a range of flowers, ornamental plants, vegetables and rare species. "Floral replicas of a Shivling, an elephant and a peacock are among the key attractions. The exhibition is open to the public free of charge until 9pm on Sunday.

Among those present at the inauguration were BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, local BJP corporator Sudha Singh, deputy municipal commissioner Bhagyashree Kapase, ward officer Chakrapani Alle, and garden superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi. Students and local residents attended the event in large numbers.

