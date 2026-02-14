Love Triangle Murder In Govandi: 9 Accused Identified, 8 Arrested; Three Country-Made Pistols Seized

In a shocking case stemming from an alleged love triangle, the Shivaji Nagar police have arrested four more accused in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Govandi’s Baiganwadi area. | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking case stemming from an alleged love triangle, the Shivaji Nagar police have arrested four more accused in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Govandi’s Baiganwadi area. One more accused remains absconding, taking the total number of identified accused to nine.

19-Year-Old Shifa Shaikh Shot Dead on February 10

The incident occurred at Kamla Raman Nagar in Govandi on February 10, when the victim, identified as Shifa Tufail Shaikh, 19, was allegedly shot dead.

According to the FIR, the main accused, Tabassum Sher Mohammad Shaikh, 26, allegedly killed Shifa as she was considered an obstacle in a romantic relationship. Police have stated that Tabassum opened fire on the victim, resulting in her death.

Initial Arrests

Earlier, the Shivaji Nagar Police had arrested Tabassum along with her brother Sajid Sher Mohammad Shaikh, 23, her alleged lover Rizwan Shamshuddin Shaikh alias Nadeem, 28, and their associate Kalam Abdul Salam Chaudhary, 19.

During further investigation and interrogation, four more accused, Harish Singh alias Jinda, Sadiq Ansari, Akshay Kumar, and Nazre Alam, were arrested for allegedly assisting the main accused after the murder. Police said the four helped in disposing of the body and the weapons used in the crime.

So far, police have recovered three country-made pistols, two magazines, and four live cartridges from the arrested accused.

The Shivaji Nagar police are continuing their investigation and are searching for the remaining absconding suspect.

