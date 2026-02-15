Public Safety Paramount: MMRDA Announces Inquiry, ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor And ₹1 Cr On General Consultant After Metro Line 4 Incident

As per preliminary reports, four citizens sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Tragically, one of the injured has succumbed. | File Pic

Mumbai: An incident occurred today at approximately 12:15 PM near Pier P196 of the under-construction Metro Line 4 corridor (Wadala–Kasarvadavali), in the stretch close to Mulund Fire Station, wherein a portion of a parapet segment fell from height and struck a passing auto-rickshaw.

One Dead, Three Injured

As per preliminary reports, four citizens sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Tragically, one of the injured has succumbed. The remaining injured persons are under close medical supervision, and all necessary treatment is being extended. MMRDA will bear the complete medical expenses of the injured. Financial assistance will be provided to the affected family in accordance with the applicable policy, and MMRDA will ensure that the disbursement is processed with priority.

Immediately upon occurrence, the project team reached the site and secured the area to gather evidence of the fall of the Parapet section. The affected stretch has been barricaded and a detailed structural safety assessment has commenced in coordination with BMC, disaster management authorities, local police, and fire brigade officials.

Top Officials Visit Site, Hospital

The Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, Ashwin Mudgal along with other senior officials personally inspected the location, assessed ongoing safety measures, and directed immediate precautionary actions. They also visited the injured at the hospital, interacted with doctors, and requested that the best possible medical treatment be extended without delay. Further, they directed the team from Fortis Hospital to visit the injured patient to independently assess the medical condition and advise on any advanced intervention, if required.

MMRDA Clarifies

MMRDA has constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by Basavraj M. Bhadragond, Director (Projects), MMRDA, to investigate the precise cause of the parapet segment fall. The Committee will examine construction methodology, quality control systems, supervision mechanisms, contractors’ compliance with that, and third-party oversight processes. A detailed report has been sought on priority.

Certain reports circulating on social media have referred to visuals of a previously flagged location. MMRDA clarifies that the present incident occurred near Pier No. P196, whereas the visuals being circulated pertain to a different and geographically separate location within the corridor. Any suggestion that the incident occurred at the earlier visually flagged site is factually incorrect. Nonetheless, this aspect will also be examined as part of the inquiry to ensure complete transparency.

As an immediate precautionary measure, construction activity at the concerned stretch has been temporarily halted based on preliminary findings.

Hefty Penalties Imposed: Contractor Fined ₹5 Crore

Based on prima facie responsibility and pending detailed inquiry findings, MMRDA has decided to impose financial penalties on the concerned entities associated with supervision and execution of the work: Contractor-RAJV Milan infra – Rs 5 crore. Gc the Consortium of DB Engineering & Consulting, Hill International Inc and Louis Berger Consulting Private Limited – Rs 1 crore.

Further action after the investigation including blacklisting and contractual remedies, will be considered upon conclusion of the inquiry, depending on established accountability.

Public safety remains paramount. Strict accountability will be ensured based on the findings of the inquiry, and appropriate corrective and systemic measures will be implemented to prevent recurrence.

Official Statement

An MMRDA Official stated:’We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident near Pier P196 of Metro Line 4 and express our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. The safety of citizens remains our highest priority. Senior officers have personally visited both the site and the hospital to ensure that immediate and comprehensive action is taken. All medical expenses of the injured will be borne by MMRDA, and financial assistance to the affected family will be provided on priority as per policy. A high-level inquiry has already been instituted to establish the exact cause and fix accountability. Financial penalties have already been imposed on the concerned agencies, and further strict action will follow based on the final findings. MMRDA remains fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the highest safety standards in execution of all infrastructure projects.”

