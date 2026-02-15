 Navi Mumbai:  Vashi College Principal Slams Watchman Over Alleged Inappropriate Remark On Female Student; Video Viral
A watchman at KBP College in Vashi was reprimanded after a viral video showed a student accusing him of making an inappropriate remark about her clothing. Principal Dr Shubhada Nayak confronted the staffer and warned him against such behaviour, reiterating the college’s zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab From Mumbai News X Account

Navi Mumbai: A controversy erupted at KBP College in Vashi after a staff member allegedly made an inappropriate remark about a student’s clothing, prompting swift action from the college administration. The incident came to light through a viral video shared by mumbai news on X (Formally Twitter) in which the student is seen complaining to the principal about the comment.

In the viral video, the student informs the principal that a watchman allegedly told her it would be better if she came to college “without clothes” instead of wearing her current outfit. The remark triggered immediate outrage.

College principal Dr Shubhada Nayak is seen responding firmly in the video, asking the student who commented and questioning how he could speak to her in such a manner. When the watchman is called into the office, the principal reprimands him and makes it clear that commenting on a student’s attire is not part of his duties.

She is heard telling the watchman that it is her responsibility as the principal to address such matters and that he has no authority to make remarks about students’ clothing. She also instructs him strictly not to repeat such behaviour.

Sources from the institution said the administration has taken a serious view of the matter and reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate conduct by staff members.

KBP College, managed by the Rajat Shikshan Sanstha, is a NAAC A+ accredited institution and is known for maintaining strict standards of discipline and professional conduct on campus.

article-image

College authorities have assured that respectful behaviour towards students is non-negotiable and any violations will invite strict action. The incident has sparked widespread discussion online after the video of the principal confronting the staff member went viral.

