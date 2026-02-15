Navi Mumbai:  Vashi College Principal Slams Watchman Over Alleged Inappropriate Remark On Female Student; Video Viral

Screengrab From Mumbai News X Account

Navi Mumbai: A controversy erupted at KBP College in Vashi after a staff member allegedly made an inappropriate remark about a student’s clothing, prompting swift action from the college administration. The incident came to light through a viral video shared by mumbai news on X (Formally Twitter) in which the student is seen complaining to the principal about the comment.

In the viral video, the student informs the principal that a watchman allegedly told her it would be better if she came to college “without clothes” instead of wearing her current outfit. The remark triggered immediate outrage.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐔𝐩 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝐎𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬’ 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬 |



A controversy erupted at KBP College in Vashi, Navi Mumbai after a staff member allegedly made inappropriate remarks about students’… pic.twitter.com/QZ9hAv6RyT — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) February 15, 2026

College principal Dr Shubhada Nayak is seen responding firmly in the video, asking the student who commented and questioning how he could speak to her in such a manner. When the watchman is called into the office, the principal reprimands him and makes it clear that commenting on a student’s attire is not part of his duties.

She is heard telling the watchman that it is her responsibility as the principal to address such matters and that he has no authority to make remarks about students’ clothing. She also instructs him strictly not to repeat such behaviour.

Sources from the institution said the administration has taken a serious view of the matter and reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate conduct by staff members.

KBP College, managed by the Rajat Shikshan Sanstha, is a NAAC A+ accredited institution and is known for maintaining strict standards of discipline and professional conduct on campus.

College authorities have assured that respectful behaviour towards students is non-negotiable and any violations will invite strict action. The incident has sparked widespread discussion online after the video of the principal confronting the staff member went viral.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/