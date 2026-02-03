Navi Mumbai News: Saraswati College NSS Organises 7-Day Residential Camp In Gadhe Village To Promote Rural Development And Social Awareness

NSS volunteers from Saraswati College of Engineering conduct community welfare activities during a seven-day residential camp at Gadhe Village in Panvel | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 03: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Saraswati College of Engineering, Kharghar, organised a seven-day Special Residential Camp at Gadhe Village, Panvel, from January 23 to 29, focusing on rural development, social awareness, and community welfare.

Camp leadership and objectives

Held under the guidance of Principal Dr Manjusha Deshmukh and led by NSS Programme Officers Dr Sunita Pal and Prof Sanjay Singh, the camp was conducted in alignment with the NSS motto “Not Me, But You.” The initiative aimed to sensitise students to social realities while encouraging active participation in nation-building activities.

Community development initiatives

During the camp, NSS volunteers undertook a series of initiatives addressing key community needs. Cleanliness drives were carried out across the village school premises and surrounding areas, highlighting the dignity of labour.

Volunteers also contributed to infrastructure development by repairing and renovating school toilets, constructing protective boundaries for tree plantations, and donating a 30-metre water pipeline to improve water accessibility for the school.

Health and wellness programmes

Health and wellness formed a major component of the programme. A General Health Check-up Camp and a specialised Eye Examination Camp were organised, providing free medical services to villagers. In addition, awareness sessions on vegetarian nutrition and meditation were conducted to promote holistic physical and mental well-being.

Focus on women empowerment

Special sessions focusing on women empowerment were also held, addressing health awareness, self-reliance, and socio-economic development. These interactions aimed to build confidence and improve quality of life among women residents of the village.

Cultural and social awareness activities

To enhance social awareness and cultural integration, the volunteers presented Nukkad Nataks (street plays) highlighting contemporary social issues and conducted a Population Education Survey. Republic Day was celebrated with cultural performances, fostering a spirit of patriotism and unity. The volunteers also visited an old age home, promoting empathy and intergenerational bonding.

Conclusion and reflections

The camp concluded with reflections on the importance of collective responsibility and sustainable development. Presented by Sujal Shinde under the guidance of Sanskriti Hire and Akash Mondal, the initiative was described as a transformative experience for the student volunteers.

The NSS Special Residential Camp left a lasting impact on Gadhe Village while reinforcing the role of youth in driving social change through service, unity, and compassion.

