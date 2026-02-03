Mumbai To Host Final RSS Centenary Lecture Series As Over 900 Delegates Expected At Two-Day Event At Nehru Centre Auditorium

More than 900 delegates from the judiciary, arts, religious, political, and corporate sectors are expected to participate in the two-day lecture series in the city this weekend to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). | File Image

Mumbai: ​More than 900 delegates from the judiciary, arts, religious, political, and corporate sectors are expected to participate in the two-day lecture series in the city this weekend to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Part of Centenary Celebrations

​The lectures are part of the Sangh Centenary year celebrations. Similar lecture series have already been held in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata; the one at Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli, Mumbai, will be the final event in this series.

​On Wednesday, Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, shared details of the programme, "100 years of RSS Journey: New Horizons," with the media. Konkan Prant Sanghchalak Shri Arjun Chandekar was also present at the media briefing.

​A total of four sessions have been organised on 7 and 8 February. On the first day, two sessions will be held from 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm, while on the second day, two sessions will take place from 9.30 am to 1.00 pm.

Bhagwat’s Address Planned

​The first day will feature an address by Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarsanghchalak, while the second day will include a question-and-answer session presided over by Bhagwat.

​Ambekar stated that in his address, Bhagwat will highlight the concept of Panch Parivartan and also present before the audience the work being carried out by swayamsevaks at the local level.

​Ambekar also described the journey of Sangh work in Mumbai, which began 90 years ago. He provided information about the ongoing nationwide Gruha Sampark Abhiyan in Maharashtra, which began in October. He added that Hindu Sammelans and Samajik Sadbhav Baithaks are being organised at the mandal level.

Dignitaries Invited​

Approximately 1,200 dignitaries from Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been invited, of whom 800 to 900 are expected to attend. The invitees include experts in economy, law, administration, arts, cinema, sports, and other fields. Preparations for the programme have been underway for the past four months.

The response received for all the previous lecture series has been extremely encouraging, Ambekar added.

