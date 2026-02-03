 Mumbai: Elevator Left Stranded At Dadar Railway Station As Passengers Refuse To Step Out Despite Full Capacity - Video
A video from Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai went viral after an elevator got stranded due to overcrowding. Passengers continued squeezing in despite the lift being full, ignoring repeated requests to step out. One commuter urged others to step out.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a video from Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station showing an elevator stranded due to severe overcrowding of passengers is going viral on social media. Despite the elevator being full, passengers continued to squeeze in, and none of the extra passengers agreed to step out.

The video, shared by Metro Mumbai Live, showed that even after the elevator reached maximum capacity, commuters continued to force their way in, ignoring repeated requests to step back. In the video, a commuter urged others to come out so the lift could function again. He is heard saying, “Koi bahar aane mein razi nahi hai. Please come out, 2 minute mein lift wapas aa jayegi.”

Read Also
'I Am Strong Woman’: 89-Year-Old Selling Bracelet On Mumbai Local Trains Leaves Internet...
In the video, several people are also seen shouting at others for not listening, and after several attempts, the elevator door finally closed. According to the Mid Day report, a group of commuters were reportedly left stranded for nearly 15 minutes.

It is currently unclear at what time of day the incident occurred, however, Dadar Railway Station is a key connector between the Western and Central lines and experiences huge crowds throughout the day.

Read Also
Thane Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling While Boarding Overcrowded Local Train At...
Meanwhile, recently, in a tragic incident, a 28-year-old woman lost her life on Saturday morning after falling while attempting to board an overcrowded local train at Badlapur railway station in Thane district. The incident occurred at Platform No. 1 when the woman was trying to catch the highly congested 8.10 am Badlapur–CSMT local.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Chetana Devrukhkar, was a regular commuter travelling daily towards Thane for work. She had been married for barely a year, adding to the grief of her bereaved family. Eyewitnesses said the train, known for extreme rush during peak hours, was already overcrowded when Chetana attempted to board it.

