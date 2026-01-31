Thane Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling While Boarding Overcrowded Local Train At Badlapur Railway Station | VIDEO

Thane tragedy unfolds as a 28-year-old woman dies after falling while boarding an overcrowded local train at Badlapur railway station. | File Photo

Badlapur, Jan 31: In yet another tragic reminder of the growing risks associated with Mumbai’s suburban rail travel, a 28-year-old woman lost her life on Saturday morning after falling while attempting to board an overcrowded local train at Badlapur railway station in Thane district. The incident occurred at Platform No. 1 when the woman was trying to catch the highly congested 8.10 am Badlapur–CSMT local.

Victim identified as daily commuter

The deceased has been identified as Chetana Chandrashekhar Devrukhkar (28), a resident of Jagannath Galaxy Society in the Juveli area of Badlapur East. According to sources, Chetana was a regular commuter travelling daily towards Thane for work. She had been married for barely a year, adding to the grief of her bereaved family.

Overcrowding cited as cause

Eyewitnesses said the train, known for extreme rush during peak hours, was already overcrowded when Chetana attempted to board it. Amid heavy jostling and competition for space, she reportedly lost her balance and fell between the platform and the moving train. She sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on the spot. The exact sequence of events, however, is yet to be officially confirmed by railway authorities.

Rising footfall, limited services

Badlapur railway station has witnessed a sharp rise in passenger footfall over the last few years due to rapid urbanisation and population growth. With thousands of working professionals dependent on suburban trains for daily travel to Mumbai and Thane, peak-hour locals between 5 am and 9 am often operate far beyond their carrying capacity.

Commuter risks persist

Despite repeated complaints, the number of local trains during rush hours remains limited, forcing commuters to take dangerous risks, including hanging at doors or rushing to board moving trains. The 8.10 am Badlapur local is considered one of the most crowded services on the route, frequently witnessing chaos and scuffles among passengers trying to secure space, particularly in second-class compartments.

Shock over Saturday incident

The tragedy is especially alarming as it occurred on a Saturday, typically considered a relatively less crowded day, underscoring the severity of the commuter crisis. Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended over the area, while fellow commuters expressed anger and helplessness over the lack of effective crowd management and safety measures.

Inquiry ordered

The Railway Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an inquiry. Meanwhile, commuters and local activists have renewed demands for additional local services, improved platform safety, strict crowd control measures, and long-term infrastructure upgrades at Badlapur station to prevent such avoidable loss of life.

