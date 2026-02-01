Union Budget 2026: 'Maharashtra To Receive Nearly ₹1 Lakh Crore,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacts to Union Budget 2026, highlighting major financial gains and infrastructure push for Maharashtra | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 01: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling it a significant step towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat. He said Maharashtra would receive substantial financial benefits through higher tax devolution and project-based allocations.

Speaking to the media while reacting to the Union Budget, Fadnavis said Maharashtra’s share from central taxes alone would be Rs 98,306 crore. In addition, based on a preliminary assessment of the Budget, around Rs 12,355 crore has been allocated for various development projects. “Taken together, Maharashtra is expected to receive close to Rs 1 lakh crore through this Union Budget,” the Chief Minister said.

Focus on infrastructure and urban development

Fadnavis said the Budget focuses strongly on planned urbanisation, promotion of industry and entrepreneurship, and firm measures to boost investment and employment generation.

He pointed out that the Centre has proposed an investment of Rs 12 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector, a sharp rise compared to earlier investments of around Rs 1 lakh crore.

He said an integrated approach to urban development has been adopted, particularly for cities with a population of over five lakh. “This approach will provide direction, momentum and funding to various sectors, and Maharashtra will be one of the biggest beneficiaries,” he said.

Agriculture, rural development and irrigation

The Chief Minister also highlighted significant provisions made for agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and irrigation. He said funds have been earmarked for several rural development projects, including Rs 378 crore for rural road projects and Rs 207 crore for lift irrigation schemes.

Women-centric and health initiatives

Welcoming women-centric initiatives in the Budget, Fadnavis said that following the success of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme, the proposal to create exclusive malls and industrial opportunities for women is extremely important. He also said hostels for girls pursuing higher education will be established in every district, which will encourage higher education among women.

In the health sector, Fadnavis said the decision to strengthen emergency medical services at district hospitals would prove to be a valuable step.

Major corridors and growth hubs

The Chief Minister said major infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai–Pune and Pune–Hyderabad high-speed corridors would significantly contribute to GDP growth. He added that the Pune–Hyderabad corridor would especially benefit regions such as Marathwada and western Maharashtra.

He further said that growth hubs will receive Rs 5,000 crore each over the next five years, benefiting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune Metropolitan Region and Nagpur Metropolitan Region.

Outlook

Summing up, Fadnavis said the overall Union Budget reflects India’s steady movement towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. “We are already on that path, and this Budget strengthens our journey towards that goal,” he said.

What Maharashtra will receive: pointers

● Maharashtra Rural Roads Project: ₹378.38 crore

● Maharashtra Agribusiness Project: ₹167.28 crore

● Economic Clusters for Inclusive Development: ₹283.77 crore

● Maharashtra Tertiary Care and Medical Education Development Programme: ₹385.78 crore

● Solarisation of Lift Irrigation Schemes: ₹207.10 crore

● Agriculture and Rural Transformation Project: ₹646.24 crore

● Skill and Applied Knowledge Project for Human Development: ₹313.65 crore

● Capacity Building of Institutional Structures in Districts: ₹240.90 crore

Major infrastructure and urban mobility projects

● Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor: ₹6,103 crore

● Mumbai Metro Projects: ₹1,702 crore

● Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-3): ₹462 crore

● Green Mobility Projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR): ₹155.32 crore

● Intelligent Transport System (ITS) on Samruddhi Mahamarg: ₹680.79 crore

● Pune Metro Rail Project: ₹517.74 crore

These figures represent preliminary allocations for projects primarily in Mumbai and Pune.

