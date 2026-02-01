Union Budget 2026: ‘Adding Salt To Maharashtra’s Wounds,' Says Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar | VIDEO

Congress leaders criticise Union Budget 2026, alleging injustice to Maharashtra and neglect of farmers, youth and the middle class | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 01: The Union Budget presented by the Narendra Modi-led Central government has once again brought deep disappointment to Maharashtra and amounts to “adding salt to the State’s wounds”, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Sunday, launching a sharp attack on the Centre’s fiscal policies.

Alleged injustice to Maharashtra

Criticising the Budget, Wadettiwar said Maharashtra, which contributes the highest amount of taxes to the national exchequer and plays a major role in India’s GDP, has once again been left empty-handed. “The Centre collects taxes from Maharashtra but diverts funds to other States. This is a grave injustice,” he alleged.

Farm sector ignored, says Wadettiwar

He said the Budget had completely failed farmers. “There is no remunerative price for farm produce, and despite the urgent need for warehouses, cold storage facilities and new markets, no concrete financial provision has been made. Core agricultural infrastructure has been totally ignored,” Wadettiwar said.

Rising fertiliser prices, increasing input costs and the unresolved issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP) continue to remain unaddressed, he added.

Announcements without delivery

Wadettiwar accused the government of making tall announcements without delivering real benefits. “There is a shower of declarations, but not a single concrete scheme that will put money into farmers’ pockets. Funds have been announced for Artificial Intelligence. Even in Maharashtra, Rs 500 crore was allocated earlier for AI—was a single rupee actually spent?” he questioned, alleging that the Budget favours a handful of industrialists while abandoning the country’s food providers.

Concerns over inequality and employment

He further said that despite widening economic inequality, the Budget offers no concrete provisions for the empowerment of SC, ST, OBC and EWS communities.

“Youth are struggling for jobs, but there is no clear roadmap for employment generation. Inflation is out of control, and the government has no answers for the rising tax burden on the middle class without corresponding income growth,” Wadettiwar said.

Federalism under strain

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of weakening federalism. “Even as States face increasing financial stress, the Finance Commission’s recommendations provide no relief. The Centre is economically choking States by sacrificing the principles of federalism,” he alleged.

Schemes such as Smart Cities or laws introduced as alternatives to MGNREGA remain largely on paper due to lack of funding and poor implementation, he added.

‘Numbers game’ Budget

Summing up, Wadettiwar said the Budget is nothing but a “numbers game” aimed at extracting money from common citizens to benefit a few corporates. “Farmers, women, labourers, the middle class and salaried employees have all been denied justice through this Budget,” he said.

Sapkal echoes criticism

Echoing similar views, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the Union Budget is no different from previous ones and has failed to satisfy any section of society. “It is limited to showcasing big numbers and claims and is completely directionless,” he said.

Sapkal said there is no clear strategy for large-scale employment generation, no meaningful relief for farmers and no concessions for the income-tax-paying salaried and middle classes.

“The government’s growth targets are unrealistic, and the Budget is confined to announcements rather than execution,” he alleged.

Impact on MSMEs and unemployment

He further said that demonetisation and GST have severely damaged small, medium and micro enterprises, which remain distressed even today. “This sector generates the maximum employment, yet the government has completely ignored it. Under the Modi government, unemployment has risen sharply. As per recent data, one out of every two graduates is unemployed, meaning unemployment has crossed 50 per cent,” Sapkal claimed.

Agrarian distress and poverty claims questioned

Calling India a predominantly agrarian country, Sapkal said the Budget has caused severe disappointment among farmers. “The promise of doubling farmers’ income has not been fulfilled in the last 12 years. Instead, farming costs have doubled, MSP remains uncertain and farmer suicides continue to rise. Giving Rs 6,000 a year will not solve farmers’ problems,” he said.

Questioning the government’s claims on poverty reduction, Sapkal said, “The government claims 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, yet 80 crore citizens are dependent on free food grains. This arithmetic does not add up.”

Inflation and inequality concerns

He also criticised the government for failing to control inflation. “Gold prices have touched Rs 2 lakh per tola and silver Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, yet there is no policy to rein in prices. The Centre is burdened with debt and is running schemes through borrowing, but there is no visible improvement in people’s living standards,” he said.

Sapkal warned that income and wealth inequality in India has reached historic levels. “Nearly 58 per cent of national income is concentrated with the top 10 per cent, while the bottom 50 per cent receive only 15 per cent. About 40 per cent of the country’s total wealth is held by just the top one per cent. This Budget does not even acknowledge this imbalance,” he said.

