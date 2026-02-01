Union Budget 2026–27 Boosts Real Estate With ₹12.2 Lakh Cr Infra Push: Industry Leaders |

Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra

“The Union Budget 2026–27 strongly reinforces the government’s long-term commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth, with infrastructure-led development emerging as a central pillar. The significant increase in capital expenditure to ₹12.2 lakh crore, coupled with continued focus on Tier II and Tier III cities, will act as a powerful demand catalyst for real estate beyond metros. These emerging growth centres are witnessing rising urbanization, aspirational housing demand, and increasing commercial activity, making them the next engines of India’s real estate expansion. For Maharashtra in particular, improved connectivity, urban infrastructure funding and the emphasis on growth corridors will significantly enhance housing demand and accelerate redevelopment in urban centres.”

“Equally encouraging is the Government’s balanced approach towards fiscal consolidation while maintaining momentum in infrastructure investment. Measures such as the expansion of REITs, asset monetization by CPSEs and reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business will strengthen investor confidence and attract long-term capital into the real estate sector. Simplification of tax processes, especially for NRIs, and a more investor-friendly framework for foreign capital will further boost confidence. We believe this Budget lays a strong foundation for inclusive urban growth and urges state governments to align policies to ensure faster project execution and improved housing supply.”

Union budget 2026-27 quote by Sukhraj Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI

The Union Budget 2026-27 is a masterstroke in 'de-risking' the Indian infrastructure and real estate landscape. By increasing the capital expenditure to a record ₹12.2 lakh crore and introducing the Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund, the government has directly addressed the industry's long-standing concern regarding credit flow during the critical construction phase. This public credit guarantee will bridge the trust gap between lenders and developers, accelerating project completions across the board. Furthermore, the move to monetize CPSE land banks through dedicated REITs and the development of City Economic Regions with a ₹5,000 crore outlay per region will act as a massive catalyst for both commercial and residential demand. From the new Dankuni-Surat Freight Corridor to the focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 urban hubs, this budget provides the structural 'momentum' needed to sustain growth and ensure that the real estate sector remains the bedrock of a $5 trillion economy.

