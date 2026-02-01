Thane Gets Trimandir As Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Landmark Of Spiritual Unity

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurates the Trimandir at Balkum in Thane, marking the city’s rise as a centre of spiritual harmony | X - @mieknathshinde

Thane, Feb 01: In a historic step towards cultural and religious synthesis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially inaugurated the Trimandir in Thane’s Balkum on Sunday.

The grand consecration ceremony, marked by high-level state presence and international devotees, signals the city’s transformation into a prominent centre for spiritual discourse and communal harmony.

Constructed by the Mahavir Jain Trust in collaboration with the Dada Bhagwan Foundation, the Trimandir stands as a unique architectural and philosophical “lamp of unity”. It is designed to bridge the gaps between major Indian spiritual traditions, bringing diverse paths under a single, grand roof.

A landmark of religious integration

The cornerstone of the Trimandir is its non-sectarian philosophy, or Nishpakshata. Unlike traditional religious structures, the temple features three distinct sanctums on a shared platform:

● Lord Simandhar Swami (representing Jainism)

● Yogeshwar Shri Krishna (representing Vaishnavism)

● Lord Shiva (representing Shaivism)

During his keynote address, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde emphasised that the temple is a “symbol of spiritual unity for the whole world”, adding that the various paths of religion ultimately converge at the common goals of humanity, non-violence and truth.

Strategic vision for Thane

The inauguration is part of a broader shift for the city. “The land of Thane has become more sacred today,” Shinde noted. “The city’s identity is now solidifying not just as an industrial or cultural hub, but as a global religious and spiritual centre.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also assured the public of continued government commitment to the region’s development, specifically focusing on:

● Infrastructure and facilities: Enhancing cleanliness and transport for the influx of global devotees.

● Social welfare: Accelerating charitable projects, including a state-of-the-art cancer hospital initiated by the trust.

● Future expansion: Confirming that spiritual centres modelled on this concept are being planned for Borivali and Pune.

A message of universal peace

Drawing inspiration from the teachings of Dada Bhagwan and the wisdom of Swami Vivekananda, the ceremony concluded with a call for “coordination over opposition”. The foundation’s leadership, including Deepakbhai, was lauded for their decade-long effort to bring the project to fruition.

Also Watch:

As the ceremony ended amid the chanting of mantras and a celebratory atmosphere, the sentiment echoed by the dignitaries was clear: the Trimandir is not merely a place of worship, but a scientific approach to “self-realisation” and the eradication of religious bias (matbhed).

“This temple shows the way to give happiness to humanity, not sorrow. It is a moment of pride for Maharashtra and the entire country,” said Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/