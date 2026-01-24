 Female Foreign Tourist Meets Dy. CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai; Here’s What She Told Him – VIDEO
Female Foreign Tourist Meets Dy. CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai; Here’s What She Told Him – VIDEO

A video showing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde interacting with a foreign tourist on a road has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Shinde stops his car to briefly chat with the woman, who wishes him good health and says she loves India. After asking if she liked Mumbai, Shinde thanked her and drove away.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Mumbai: A video has surfaced on social media showing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde interacting with a foreign tourist in the middle of a road on Saturday. In the video, Shinde is seen stopping his car and speaking with the woman from inside the car.

During the interaction, the woman can be heard saying, "have a good time and stay healthy." Shinde then asks the woman, "You like Mumbai?" to which she responds, "I am on a journey." The woman further expresses her fondness for the country by saying, "I Love India."

After the brief exchange, Shinde thanks the woman and proceeds on his way. The video has since gone viral on social media.

The video of the interaction has gone viral on social media. The exact location where the incident took place is not known.

