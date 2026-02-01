 Mumbai Crime: Bhoiwada Police Book Former Directors Of Gurukrupa Urban Co-Op Credit Society In ₹1.72 Crore Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Bhoiwada Police Book Former Directors Of Gurukrupa Urban Co-Op Credit Society In ₹1.72 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai Crime: Bhoiwada Police Book Former Directors Of Gurukrupa Urban Co-Op Credit Society In ₹1.72 Crore Fraud Case

The Bhoiwada Police Station have registered a case against former directors and office bearers of Gurukrupa Urban Co-operative Credit Society Ltd. for allegedly misappropriating ₹1.72 crore. The case follows a statutory audit that flagged fund diversion and unsecured loans. Further investigation is underway.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhoiwada police register a fraud case against former directors of Gurukrupa Urban Co-operative Credit Society over alleged ₹1.72 crore financial irregularities | Representative Image

Mumbai, Feb 01: The Bhoiwada police have registered a criminal case against former directors and office bearers of Gurukrupa Urban Co-operative Credit Society Ltd., Mumbai, in connection with an alleged financial fraud amounting to Rs 1.72 crore.

The case has been filed following a complaint by the Co-operation Department after completion of the statutory audit of the society. Police have invoked relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 81(5)(b) of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960.

Audit complaint and officer details

According to the FIR, the complainant, Vidya Anil Mahajan, 53, is an officer in the Audit Department under the Co-operation, Marketing and Textiles Department. She has been serving as District Special Auditor (Class I), Raigad, Alibag, since October 2025.

FPJ Shorts
'Bhikaristan Thinks...': Netizens REACT After Pakistan Announces To Boycott IND Vs PAK Clash In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 On Feb 15
'Bhikaristan Thinks...': Netizens REACT After Pakistan Announces To Boycott IND Vs PAK Clash In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 On Feb 15
Bhiwandi News: Woman Alleges 11 Years Of Dowry Harassment, Given Triple Talaq Over Phone; Case Registered Against Husband And 4 Others
Bhiwandi News: Woman Alleges 11 Years Of Dowry Harassment, Given Triple Talaq Over Phone; Case Registered Against Husband And 4 Others
'They Fear Losing Again': BJP MP Anurag Thakur On Pakistan Boycotting India In ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'They Fear Losing Again': BJP MP Anurag Thakur On Pakistan Boycotting India In ICC T20 World Cup 2026
What Will Happen To IND Vs PAK Match In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Pakistan Announce Boycott
What Will Happen To IND Vs PAK Match In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Pakistan Announce Boycott

While serving as Special Auditor (Class II), Mumbai, Mahajan was assigned the statutory audit of Gurukrupa Urban Co-operative Credit Society for the period 2015–16 to 2023–24, as per an order dated November 29, 2024, issued by the Office of the Co-operation Commissioner and Registrar, Pune.

Irregularities flagged in audit

During the audit, Mahajan allegedly detected large-scale financial irregularities. She submitted the statutory audit report on September 15, 2025, highlighting misappropriation of funds, to the Co-operation Commissioner for further action.

As per the FIR, the then Board of Directors allegedly misappropriated Rs 1,39,75,567 by not depositing the society’s cash balance. Additionally, a loan of Rs 32.80 lakh was allegedly sanctioned to the society’s Chief Executive Officer, Chandrakant Chougule, without obtaining any collateral, thereby misleading members of the society.

The complaint alleges that the directors and office bearers acted in collusion, breached the trust of members, and caused a total financial loss of Rs 1.72 crore to the institution.

Case registration and accused named

Based on a special audit report and as per an office order dated December 24, 2025, the Co-operation Commissioner authorised Mahajan to initiate criminal proceedings. Accordingly, a complaint was lodged at the Bhoiwada police station.

Police have registered a case against the then Board of Directors who were in office between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2021. Those named in the case include Manoj Jayram Sawant (Chairman), Tukaram Sakharam Khambe (Vice-Chairman), directors Jagannath Laxman Chavan, Vishram Ganu Navrang, Janardan Laxman Khade, Adinath Laxman Balgude, Tukaram Vishram Sanagar, Vilas Yashwant Ghadshi, Reshma Ramesh Mohite and Aparna Ramesh Nandoskar, along with Chief Executive Officer Chandrakant Devji Chougule.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Bhiwandi News: Woman Alleges 11 Years Of Dowry Harassment, Given Triple Talaq Over Phone; Case...
article-image

Deaths of former office bearers

The FIR also notes that former chairman Manoj Sawant died on March 4, 2021, director Vishram Navrang on January 17, 2023, and CEO Chandrakant Chougule on May 20, 2023. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhiwandi News: Woman Alleges 11 Years Of Dowry Harassment, Given Triple Talaq Over Phone; Case...
Bhiwandi News: Woman Alleges 11 Years Of Dowry Harassment, Given Triple Talaq Over Phone; Case...
Thane Gets Trimandir As Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Landmark Of Spiritual Unity
Thane Gets Trimandir As Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Landmark Of Spiritual Unity
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 1,206 Construction Sites, Ground Enforcement...
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 1,206 Construction Sites, Ground Enforcement...
Union Budget 2026–27 Boosts Real Estate With ₹12.2 Lakh Cr Infra Push: Industry Leaders
Union Budget 2026–27 Boosts Real Estate With ₹12.2 Lakh Cr Infra Push: Industry Leaders
Bhiwandi Burglary Case: Watchman Gang Steals ₹26.59 Lakh From Newly Elected BNCMC Corporator’s...
Bhiwandi Burglary Case: Watchman Gang Steals ₹26.59 Lakh From Newly Elected BNCMC Corporator’s...