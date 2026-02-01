Bhiwandi News: Woman Alleges 11 Years Of Dowry Harassment, Given Triple Talaq Over Phone; Case Registered Against Husband And 4 Others

Bhiwandi police register a case after a woman alleges prolonged dowry harassment and instant triple talaq over a phone call | Representative Image

Bhiwandi, Feb 01: In a disturbing case highlighting continued instances of dowry harassment and the illegal practice of instant triple talaq, a 30-year-old married woman from Bhiwandi has lodged a police complaint accusing her husband and four of his family members of subjecting her to physical and mental cruelty for over a decade before divorcing her through a mobile phone call.

Case registered under BNS and triple talaq law

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Bhoiwada police have registered a case against five accused, including her husband, under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Marriage details and alleged harassment

According to the police, the complainant was married to Istiyaq Ansari, a resident of Mumtaz Manzil, Gauripada, on August 12, 2014. The woman alleged that within a month of the marriage, her husband and in-laws began pressuring her to bring dowry from her parental home. When she refused, she was allegedly subjected to repeated verbal abuse, beatings and humiliation on the pretext of minor domestic disputes.

The accused named in the case include her husband Istiyaq Ansari, mother-in-law Zubaida Ansari, father-in-law Mohammad Ilyas Ansari, and brothers-in-law Afaque Ansari and Mushtaq Ansari. The complainant stated that she endured nearly 11 years of sustained physical and mental harassment, hoping that the situation would improve.

WhatsApp call and alleged triple talaq

The situation escalated on January 17, 2026, when the husband allegedly made a WhatsApp call to the woman and pronounced triple talaq three times, an act prohibited under Indian law. Following this, she was allegedly thrown out of the matrimonial home.

Police action and investigation

Shattered by the incident and left with no alternative, the woman approached the Bhoiwada police station and lodged a formal complaint. Based on her statement, police registered Crime Register No. 61/2026 under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq.

Police officials confirmed that the case has been registered and investigation is underway. However, no arrests have been made so far. Statements of the complainant and witnesses are being recorded, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected.

The case has once again drawn attention to the persistent issue of dowry-related cruelty and the continued misuse of prohibited practices, despite stringent laws aimed at protecting women’s rights.

