FPJ Special Report: Traffic Signals Defunct, Bhiwandi Chokes In 24-Hour Gridlock Despite Crores Spent

Bhiwandi, Feb 01: Bhiwandi’s traffic system has collapsed into near anarchy, with the powerloom city grappling with round-the-clock congestion across all major arterial roads. What should be short commutes of one or two kilometres now take hours, leaving citizens exhausted and emergency services dangerously delayed. Ambulances, fire engines and essential service vehicles are routinely trapped in snarls, raising serious concerns about public safety.

Crores spent, signals defunct

Adding to public anger is the fact that nearly Rs 2 crore has been spent by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) on traffic signal systems that are currently non-functional or scrapped altogether.

With signals lying defunct, traffic movement is completely unregulated, forcing motorists to navigate intersections through sheer guesswork, often resulting in chaos, near-misses and accidents.

Traffic signals were installed at key junctions, including Dhamankar Naka, Zakat Naka, Vanjara Patti Naka, Kalyan Naka and Bhadwad Naka, but most stopped working within days. Today, these installations stand as silent reminders of failed planning, with poles and equipment reduced to showpieces rather than tools of traffic management.

Junctions turn into bottlenecks

Residents say the absence of signal coordination has turned every junction into a bottleneck. “There is no discipline because there is no system,” said commuters, pointing out that peak hours often stretch through the entire day.

Enforcement under scanner

The traffic department has also come under fire for alleged lax enforcement. Citizens allege that heavy vehicles continue to enter the city at all hours, choking narrow roads and worsening congestion. Traffic personnel are largely seen only near the Kalyan Naka traffic chowky, while other critical intersections remain unattended.

There are also allegations that enforcement has shifted focus from traffic regulation to selective action and fines, rather than active traffic control.

Failed projects and wasted funds

In 2009, the state government sanctioned Rs 1.20 crore for a solar-powered traffic signal project aimed at promoting renewable energy. Signals were installed at multiple junctions, but due to substandard machinery, alleged corruption and lack of maintenance, the project failed completely. The infrastructure eventually stopped functioning, rendering the public investment wasteful.

Four years ago, under instructions from then municipal commissioner Dr Pankaj Ashiya, an additional Rs 60 lakh was approved to revive the system after consultations with the traffic police.

Signals at Zakat Naka and Vanjara Patti Naka were reactivated—but only for about 15 days. Soon after, they went dark again. Today, residents claim the entire signal system has effectively turned into scrap.

Public anger and official response

Local resident Wasim Ansari voiced strong frustration over repeated failures. “Crores of public money have been spent, but the common man is suffering every day. Signals worked for barely two weeks, ambulances get stuck, workers lose hours in traffic. There is no accountability for this mess,” he said.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Bhiwandi Traffic In-Charge Kishor Kharat admitted that non-functional signals have created difficulties even for traffic personnel.

“Earlier, the roads were too narrow, which made proper signal operation difficult. Now road widening work is underway. Once completed, new traffic signals and traffic cameras will be installed to address congestion,” he said.

Until concrete action is taken, Bhiwandi continues to remain gridlocked, with residents paying the price for years of poor planning, failed execution and administrative neglect.

