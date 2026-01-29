Bhiwandi News: Pothole-Ridden Mankoli–Anjurphata–Chinchoti Highway Turns Death Trap For Commuters

Dangerous potholes and dust clouds plague the Mankoli–Anjurphata–Chinchoti highway, posing serious risks to commuters in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Jan 29: The deplorable condition of the Mankoli–Anjurphata–Chinchoti highway has emerged as a major safety concern for commuters, with deep potholes, broken road surfaces and thick clouds of dust making daily travel extremely hazardous.

The road serves as a crucial connector between the Mumbai–Nashik and Mumbai–Ahmedabad national highways, witnessing continuous movement of heavy commercial vehicles that further strain the damaged surface.

Several stretches of the highway, particularly between Anjurphata junction and the 72 Gala industrial area, are riddled with large and dangerous potholes. Two-wheeler riders are the worst affected, as poor road conditions and reduced visibility caused by dust have led to frequent accidents.

Many commuters have now begun avoiding the route altogether, opting for longer diversions via Bhandari Chowk and Devjinagar to escape congestion and the risk of mishaps.

Residents blame planning lapses

Residents have blamed the situation on the slow pace and lack of scientific planning in the concreting work being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Despite the project being sanctioned, locals allege that the contractor has begun work on stretches that were already in relatively good condition, while severely damaged portions remain unattended. This has forced motorists to use adjacent cratered lanes, significantly increasing the danger.

Victim recounts accident

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Advocate Salim Yusuf Shaikh of Viva Law College, Virar, said he sustained serious injuries after meeting with an accident on the pothole-ridden road. “On January 26, I was riding my motorcycle to the college to attend a Republic Day programme when I lost control after hitting a pothole,” Shaikh said.

He has urged the PWD to immediately make the road free from dangerous craters and excessive dust, warning that the current condition poses a constant threat to commuters’ lives.

Health hazards and demands

Apart from safety risks, residents have also raised concerns about health hazards caused by prolonged exposure to dust, especially for pedestrians, roadside vendors and people living along the highway.

They have demanded regular water sprinkling to control dust and temporary repairs to ensure safer passage until the concreting work is completed.

Supporting these demands, Nitin Pandit, former member of the Wadghar Gram Panchayat, said the PWD must strictly monitor the project. “The severely damaged side of the road should be repaired first before taking up work on stretches that are already usable,” he said, pointing to serious lapses in planning.

PWD response

Meanwhile, PWD officials stated that the state government has sanctioned ₹234 crore for the concreting of the Anjurphata–Chinchoti road. The work has commenced and the entire project is expected to be completed within 18 months, said Dattu Gite, Deputy Engineer, PWD.

